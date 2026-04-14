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S. Korea's Workplace Fatalities Plummet to All-Time Low
(MENAFN) South Korea recorded its lowest number of industrial accident fatalities in the first quarter since tracking began, government data revealed Tuesday — a milestone the authorities attribute to toughened workplace safety legislation and intensified on-site enforcement.
According to the Ministry of Employment and Labor, deaths resulting from industrial accidents plunged 17.5% year-on-year to 113 in the January–March period — the lowest first-quarter toll since the government began compiling comparable data in 2022. The figures exclude cases in which employers were found to have committed no legal violations.
Officials credit the decline in large part to the Serious Accidents Punishment Act, which took effect in January 2022 and introduced the threat of imprisonment or financial penalties for employers who fail to prevent grave workplace incidents — a legislative shift that appears to be yielding measurable results.
The administration of President Lee Jae Myung further reinforced those gains by ramping up industrial site inspections from early in the quarter, prioritizing the reduction of occupational fatalities as a key policy objective.
A sectoral breakdown, however, revealed a starkly uneven picture. Fatalities in the construction industry plummeted 45.1% over the year to 39 — a dramatic improvement — while deaths across other industries fell 40.5% to 22 during the same period.
The manufacturing sector, however, bucked the trend sharply, recording a 79.3% surge in occupational fatalities to 52 in the first quarter, emerging as a critical area of concern for labor safety officials and signaling that enforcement efforts in that sector may require significant reinforcement despite the broader record-breaking progress.
According to the Ministry of Employment and Labor, deaths resulting from industrial accidents plunged 17.5% year-on-year to 113 in the January–March period — the lowest first-quarter toll since the government began compiling comparable data in 2022. The figures exclude cases in which employers were found to have committed no legal violations.
Officials credit the decline in large part to the Serious Accidents Punishment Act, which took effect in January 2022 and introduced the threat of imprisonment or financial penalties for employers who fail to prevent grave workplace incidents — a legislative shift that appears to be yielding measurable results.
The administration of President Lee Jae Myung further reinforced those gains by ramping up industrial site inspections from early in the quarter, prioritizing the reduction of occupational fatalities as a key policy objective.
A sectoral breakdown, however, revealed a starkly uneven picture. Fatalities in the construction industry plummeted 45.1% over the year to 39 — a dramatic improvement — while deaths across other industries fell 40.5% to 22 during the same period.
The manufacturing sector, however, bucked the trend sharply, recording a 79.3% surge in occupational fatalities to 52 in the first quarter, emerging as a critical area of concern for labor safety officials and signaling that enforcement efforts in that sector may require significant reinforcement despite the broader record-breaking progress.
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