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Turkey Engages Russia, Saudi Arabia in Push to End Iran Conflict

Turkey Engages Russia, Saudi Arabia in Push to End Iran Conflict


2026-04-14 03:51:45
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held discussions with Russian and Saudi officials on efforts to bring an end to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan spoke separately by phone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, focusing on diplomatic initiatives aimed at de-escalating the war involving Iran following recent US-Israeli military actions.

The contacts come after recent US–Iran negotiations in Islamabad, which ended without reaching an agreement despite expectations of progress.

Those talks followed a temporary ceasefire arrangement facilitated earlier through regional mediation, but the latest high-level engagement between Washington and Tehran reportedly failed to produce a breakthrough.

In parallel developments, reports indicated that the US has moved to impose new maritime restrictions affecting Iranian ports, further raising tensions in the region and increasing concerns over global shipping stability.

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