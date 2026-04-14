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Iran Rejects US Proposal for Joint Strait of Hormuz Framework
(MENAFN) Iran has turned down a US proposal aimed at creating a shared legal mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz that would have included an American role, according to comments made by a senior Iranian lawmaker.
Deputy Parliament Speaker Ali Nikzad said on Iranian state television that the proposal was discussed during recent negotiations held in Islamabad, but Tehran ultimately refused the arrangement.
He stated that Iran had suggested diluting 430 kilograms of enriched uranium as part of a broader confidence-building measure linked to its nuclear program, presenting it as a goodwill gesture during the talks.
According to Nikzad, the idea involved forming a joint mechanism with participation from multiple countries, including the United States and Saudi Arabia, but Washington later withdrew from the proposal.
He also said Iran proposed introducing fees for vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, while the US reportedly sought involvement in the system—an idea Tehran rejected.
“Washington went so far as to say: Let’s establish a legal framework for the Strait of Hormuz that includes the Americans as well,” he said.
Nikzad further criticized US strategy, arguing that recent conflicts demonstrated that outcomes are determined by practical power rather than rhetoric, as quoted in his remarks on state media.
The comments come amid heightened tensions over maritime security and stalled diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington.
Deputy Parliament Speaker Ali Nikzad said on Iranian state television that the proposal was discussed during recent negotiations held in Islamabad, but Tehran ultimately refused the arrangement.
He stated that Iran had suggested diluting 430 kilograms of enriched uranium as part of a broader confidence-building measure linked to its nuclear program, presenting it as a goodwill gesture during the talks.
According to Nikzad, the idea involved forming a joint mechanism with participation from multiple countries, including the United States and Saudi Arabia, but Washington later withdrew from the proposal.
He also said Iran proposed introducing fees for vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, while the US reportedly sought involvement in the system—an idea Tehran rejected.
“Washington went so far as to say: Let’s establish a legal framework for the Strait of Hormuz that includes the Americans as well,” he said.
Nikzad further criticized US strategy, arguing that recent conflicts demonstrated that outcomes are determined by practical power rather than rhetoric, as quoted in his remarks on state media.
The comments come amid heightened tensions over maritime security and stalled diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington.
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