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Netanyahu Says Europe "Afflicted by Deep Moral Weakness”
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched a sweeping broadside against Europe on Monday, accusing the continent of moral failure and claiming Israel stands as civilization's last line of defense — remarks that drew immediate pushback from Berlin.
Addressing Israel's official Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony, Netanyahu charged that Europe had lost its capacity to distinguish right from wrong.
"Europe today is afflicted by deep moral weakness," he said. "It has much to learn from us, especially the essential lesson of the clear moral distinction between good and evil."
The Israeli premier framed the country's ongoing military campaigns as a moral imperative, insisting that moments like the present demand "going to war for the sake of what's good, for the sake of life."
Netanyahu went further, warning that Europe is surrendering its own identity while Israel fights on its behalf, asserting that the country is defending Europe and "civilization against barbarism."
The incendiary remarks arrived against a backdrop of intensifying European frustration over Israel's conduct in the occupied West Bank and Lebanon. Earlier Monday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz voiced "deep concern" over developments in the Palestinian territories, cautioning against what he described as a "de facto partial annexation" of the occupied West Bank. Merz also pressed Netanyahu in a phone call to pursue direct peace negotiations with Lebanon and to bring hostilities in the south of the country to an end.
Netanyahu is simultaneously navigating serious legal exposure on two fronts. His corruption trial, launched in 2020, remains active — charges he has consistently rejected as a "political campaign aimed at toppling" him. Separately, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has sought his arrest since 2024 on allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Addressing Israel's official Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony, Netanyahu charged that Europe had lost its capacity to distinguish right from wrong.
"Europe today is afflicted by deep moral weakness," he said. "It has much to learn from us, especially the essential lesson of the clear moral distinction between good and evil."
The Israeli premier framed the country's ongoing military campaigns as a moral imperative, insisting that moments like the present demand "going to war for the sake of what's good, for the sake of life."
Netanyahu went further, warning that Europe is surrendering its own identity while Israel fights on its behalf, asserting that the country is defending Europe and "civilization against barbarism."
The incendiary remarks arrived against a backdrop of intensifying European frustration over Israel's conduct in the occupied West Bank and Lebanon. Earlier Monday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz voiced "deep concern" over developments in the Palestinian territories, cautioning against what he described as a "de facto partial annexation" of the occupied West Bank. Merz also pressed Netanyahu in a phone call to pursue direct peace negotiations with Lebanon and to bring hostilities in the south of the country to an end.
Netanyahu is simultaneously navigating serious legal exposure on two fronts. His corruption trial, launched in 2020, remains active — charges he has consistently rejected as a "political campaign aimed at toppling" him. Separately, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has sought his arrest since 2024 on allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
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