Aspen Pest Control Earns Clackamas County Green Business Gold Award As Certified Leader In Sustainability

MENAFN - GetNews)Aspen Pest Control is proud to announce it has officially received the Green Business Gold Award from the Clackamas County Green Business program. Aspen Pest Control offers pest control in Ridgefield and the surrounding areas, and has been in business since 2014.

This prestigious certification recognizes Aspen Pest Control's unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, waste reduction, and the implementation of sustainable business practices that protect both local ecosystems and the community.

"Earning the Gold Award isn't just a badge on our website; it's a reflection of our core DNA," says Joseph Hampton, Owner of Aspen Pest Control. "When we started this journey, we realized that being 'effective' at pest control shouldn't come at the cost of our local environment. We wanted to prove that a local business could be highly successful while remaining deeply respectful of the Pacific Northwest's natural beauty."

To achieve Gold status, Aspen Pest Control overhauled several internal operations. These initiatives include:



Eco-Friendly Fleet Management: Optimizing routes to reduce carbon emissions and transitioning toward high-efficiency service vehicles.

Reduced Chemical Footprint: Utilizing botanical-based products and precision application techniques that minimize runoff and protect pollinators. Waste Diversion: Implementing robust recycling and composting programs at their Happy Valley headquarters to ensure minimal contribution to local landfills.

"We live where we work," Hampton explains. "Our technicians breathe the same air and walk the same trails as our customers. For us, sustainability is a neighborly responsibility. We aren't just looking at the pests inside a home; we're looking at the health of the entire backyard and the watershed beyond it."

To learn more about this certification, please visit: #aspen

About Aspen Pest Control:

Aspen Pest Control is a locally owned and operated pest management firm based in Happy Valley, WA. Specializing in eco-conscious residential and commercial pest solutions, Aspen provides comprehensive services including ant control, rodent exclusion, and stinging insect removal. Known for their“service-first” attitude and environmental integrity, they serve the greater Happy Valley and Portland metropolitan areas.