Canada's Ruling Party Supports Visa-Free Travel With Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform's correspondent, this is stated in the final document of the convention.

The document stated that the Liberal Party of Canada called on the Government of Canada to abolish the visitor visa requirement for Ukrainian citizens traveling to Canada for short-term stays (90 days within six months), in line with the policies of Canada's European partners.

Instead, it proposed requiring Ukrainians wishing to travel to Canada to obtain an electronic visa, noting that this rule currently applies to citizens of European Union countries. The resolution emphasized that this approach confirmed Canada's leadership and moral obligation to support Ukraine and democratic values.

Free festival of contemporary Ukrainian cinema to be held in Canada

It should be noted that the Liberal Party formed the current government of Canada. The party convention is held every two years and defines the party's priorities and development strategy. This year, the convention took place in Montreal and concluded on Sunday. It is also worth noting that the Liberal Party officially supported visa-free travel for Ukraine as early as its 2016 convention, but it has not yet been implemented.

As reported by Ukrinform, at the end of last year Canada announced plans to significantly reduce the quota of visas for foreigners temporarily residing in the country.