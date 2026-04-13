Lecturer Suspended, Case Filed Over Harassment Allegations

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A senior lecturer posted in Sopore was booked by police and placed under suspension on Monday after a girl student accused him of harassment, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sopore, Iftikhar Talib, said a case has been registered against the lecturer and investigation has been initiated following the complaint.

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“The teacher has been booked and further investigation is underway,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir suspended the lecturer with immediate effect and ordered a departmental inquiry into his conduct.

Officials said the Joint Director (North) has been appointed as the inquiry officer and has been directed to submit a report within 15 days.

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The allegations triggered protests in Sopore town, with students demanding strict action against the accused.

In view of the situation, authorities ordered suspension of classwork in three educational institutions as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sopore, S A Raina, said that academic activities at Government Higher Secondary School, Boys Higher Secondary School and Government Degree College Sopore will remain suspended from April 15 to April 18.

“The decision has been taken to ensure law and order following the protests,” the official said.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

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