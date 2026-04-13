eToro adds Japanese stocks and launches JapanEconomy portfolio

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The press release details eToro 's expansion of its stock universe, adding every company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with the Nikkei 225 components available in a first wave. It also introduces the JapanEconomy portfolio, a 30‐stock selection drawn from the TSE, designed for diversification and liquidity. Users will gain real-time market data to inform their decisions as part of this broader push toward a more global offering. Executives frame the move as expanding access to one of the world's established equity markets and a step toward broader international coverage.

All Tokyo Stock Exchange listings added to the platform, with the Nikkei 225 first batch now tradable. Real-time market data will support the investing experience for these listings. JapanEconomy portfolio comprises 30 TSE-listed stocks chosen for market cap, liquidity, and analyst consensus, aiming for diversification. eToro's stock offering now exceeds 11,000 common stocks across 26 exchanges worldwide. Executives describe Japan as a compelling market due to reforms, governance improvements, and growth opportunities.

Key pointsWhy it matters

By adding Japanese equities and the JapanEconomy portfolio, eToro provides readers with access to what is described as Japan's third-largest equity market, combining depth and liquidity with ongoing governance reforms. The update supports increased international diversification opportunities for regional and global investors, backed by real-time data and a diversified stock selection.

Uptake and trading activity on the Nikkei 225 components now available on the platform. Adoption and performance of the JapanEconomy portfolio among retail investors. Performance and reliability of the new real-time market data for the Japanese listings.

What to watch

Disclosure: The content below is a press release provided by the company or its PR representative. It is published for informational purposes.

eToro adds Japanese stocks and launches JapanEconomy portfolio

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – April 13, 2026: eToro, the trading and investing platform, announced today it is adding all stocks listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) to the platform. The first batch of stocks, which includes all companies in the Nikkei 225 index, is now available for trading. eToro users will also benefit from real-time market data to support their investing experience.

To provide investors with a simple way to gain exposure to this market, eToro is launching a new investment portfolio, JapanEconomy. The portfolio consists of 30 TSE-listed stocks, evaluated based on their market capitalisation, liquidity and analyst consensus to ensure high diversification. Reflecting the main drivers of the Japanese economy, roughly half of the portfolio is focused on industrials and technology, while the remaining part focuses on the consumer, communications and financial sectors.

According to eToro's latest Retail Investor Beat, a quarterly survey of 11,000 retail investors located across 13 countries, the percentage of retail investors who believe that Japan's stock market will generate the strongest returns in the next five years or more has nearly tripled, from 5% to 14%, compared to two years ago.

The latest Retail Investor Beat was based on a survey of 11,000 retail investors across 13 countries and 3 continents. The following countries had 1,000 respondents: UK, US, Germany, France, Australia, Singapore, Italy and Spain. The following countries had 600 respondents: Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Romania, and the Czech Republic.

The survey was conducted from 12 – 27 February 2026 and carried out by research company Opinium. Retail investors were defined as self-directed or advised and had to hold at least one investment product including shares, bonds, funds, investment ISAs or equivalent. They did not need to be eToro users.

The figures and results presented in this survey are based on the responses of participants at the time the survey was conducted. They reflect responders' opinions, views and perceptions and should not be interpreted as investment advice or a guarantee of future performance. Percentages and results may not be representative of the broader population and are subject to change as market conditions and sentiment evolve.

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Past performance is not an indication of future results. See PD and TM.

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UK

eToro (UK) Ltd, is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”). Firm Reference Number: 583263. Registered in England under Company No. 07973792

Europe

eToro (Europe) Ltd, is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under licence number 109/10. Registered in Cyprus under Company No. HE 200585.

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eToro (ME) Limited, is licensed and regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”)'s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (“FSRA“) as an Authorised Person to conduct the Regulated Activities of (a) Dealing in Investments as Principal (Matched), (b) Arranging Deals in Investments, (c) Providing Custody, (d) Arranging Custody and (e) Managing Assets (under Financial Services Permission Number 220073) under the Financial Services and Market Regulations 2015 (“FSMR”). Registered Office and its principal place of business: Office 26 and 27, 25th floor, Al Sila Tower, ADGM Square, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Australia

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