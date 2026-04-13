CIGL Investor Alert: Concorde International Group Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action After Company Allegedly Fabricated Growth Narrative: Levi & Korsinsky
|What Was Projected
|What Occurred
|"Strong year over year growth"
|Revenue declined 1.5% year over year
|"Capital foundation to accelerate [its] next phase of growth"
|IPO raised $5.75M; operating loss hit $83.6M
|Market cap exceeding $700 million
|Stock collapsed to approximately $2.00 per share
|"Validates our business model"
|Alleged pump-and-dump scheme unraveled
|International expansion within 24 months
|No partners signed; Singapore represented 99% of clients
What the Action Alleges About the Gap
The complaint charges that the gulf between promise and reality was not accidental. According to the filing, impersonators posing as legitimate financial advisors promoted CIGL through online forums and social media with "sensational but baseless claims" designed to create a buying frenzy. The action further contends that the Company's IPO architecture, with its minimal float and concentrated insider control, mirrored structures used in other Nasdaq micro-cap manipulation schemes that had already drawn regulatory scrutiny.
Check whether you qualify for the Concorde recovery action or call (212) 363-7500.
"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. When a stock price is disconnected from underlying fundamentals by a factor of nearly eight times, and the Company issues no cautionary disclosure, shareholders deserve answers." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 18, 2026
Submit your information to pursue recovery in the CIGL action or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.
CONTACT:\
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\
33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\
New York, NY 10004\
... \
Tel: (212) 363-7500\
Fax: (212) 363-7171
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