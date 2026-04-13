MONTREAL, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gerard McMann, a Montreal-based AI-powered trading platform, today announced the expansion of its intelligent trading tools designed to help Canadian investors better manage their portfolios amid ongoing oil price volatility and persistent economic uncertainty.



With oil prices continuing to fluctuate due to geopolitical developments in the Middle East and the Bank of Canada maintaining its key interest rate at 2.25 percent, many Canadian investors are seeking more responsive and secure ways to trade and protect their capital.



Gerard McMann addresses these challenges by combining advanced artificial intelligence with high-speed execution. The platform continuously scans live market data, identifies trading opportunities in real time, and executes trades in milliseconds while maintaining strong risk management controls.

“Canadian investors are facing increased volatility from oil markets and inflation concerns,” said Lucia Hughes, a spokesperson for Gerard McMann.“Our platform was built to give them the speed, intelligence, and reliability they need to respond effectively rather than simply reacting to market swings.”



Key features of the Gerard McMann platform include:



AI-driven market scanning and trade execution

Full support for Canadian RSP and IRA accounts with tax advantages

Over 90 order types and real-time portfolio analytics

Access to research from more than 200 providers Institutional-grade security with SIPC protection and additional coverage



The platform has achieved a 98 percent client satisfaction rate among more than 15,000 active traders. Canadian users, including accountants, school administrators, retirees, and business owners, have reported improved trading consistency and greater confidence during recent periods of market volatility.



Gerard McMann's timing is particularly relevant as the Bank of Canada continues to monitor inflation risks closely. The platform does not attempt to predict market headlines. Instead, it focuses on delivering fast, intelligent execution and robust risk management to help investors maintain control in uncertain conditions.



About Gerard McMann

Gerard McMann is a Montreal-based trading platform that combines artificial intelligence with fast execution to help Canadian and international investors navigate volatile markets. The company is committed to providing secure, tax-efficient solutions including RSP and IRA accounts, backed by strong security measures and excellent client support.

Contact

Lucia Hughes

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For more information or to open an account, users can visit