UAB Zerosum Asset Management Selected As Manager Of The Dairy Fund To Be Established By AUGA Group, AB Under Restructuring

On 9 April 2026, a meeting of the creditors' committee of AUGA group, AB under restructuring, legal entity code 126264360, registered office at Konstitucijos pr. 21C, Vilnius (hereinafter – the Company ), was held regarding the selection of the manager of the Dairy Fund to be established by the Company (hereinafter – the Fund ). The meeting of the creditors' committee was attended by four members of the committee, all of whom voted in favour of UAB ZeroSum Asset Management as the candidate for the position of the Fund manager and approved the principal commercial terms for the provision of management services. The Company's Board had previously approved the candidacy of the Fund manager and the related commercial terms.

The creditors' committee meeting had originally been scheduled for 19 March 2026; however, following a request from the chairman of the creditors' meeting and the creditors' committee, UAB Pagalbos verslui fondas, the meeting was postponed to 9 April 2026. The decision to postpone the meeting was taken after considering the arguments and explanations provided by UAB Pagalbos verslui fondas, stating that the establishment of the Fund is one of the key stages of the Company's restructuring plan and therefore requires thorough assessment in order to ensure well-founded and beneficial decisions. UAB Pagalbos verslui fondas did not attend the creditors' committee meeting, and the decision was therefore adopted by the four other members of the creditors' committee present at the meeting.

“The establishment of the Dairy Fund structure is one of the four main strategic actions set out in the Company's restructuring plan. The selection of the manager of the Dairy Fund is a highly significant step in the Company's restructuring process, enabling the commencement of the actual establishment and development of the Fund. The development of the Dairy Fund and the subsequent placement of fund units is one of the key elements that will create preconditions not only for settlements with creditors, but also for the restoration of the Company's financial viability. I am confident that the experts of ZeroSum Asset Management, with their substantial experience in investment management, will ensure professional and prudent portfolio management, allowing the achievement of the best possible results for both AUGA group and other investors, who will have a unique opportunity to invest in the promising livestock sector,” said Kęstutis Juščius, Chairman of the Board of the Company.

About UAB ZeroSum Asset Management:

UAB ZeroSum Asset Management is a financial institution registered in Lithuania and licensed and supervised by the Bank of Lithuania. Since the commencement of its first fund's operations in 2018, starting with EUR 3 million in assets under management, UAB ZeroSum Asset Management has grown over eight years to manage eight funds with a total portfolio of EUR 110 million. The company's ambition for the next three years is to manage assets exceeding EUR 350 million.

Contacts:

CEO of AUGA group, RAB

Laurynas Miškinis

+370 5 233 5340