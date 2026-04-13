NAR Existing-Home Sales Report Shows 3.6% Decrease In March

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Existing-home sales decreased by 3.6% month-over-month in March, according to the National Association of REALTORS® Existing-Home Sales report. The report provides the real estate ecosystem-including agents, homebuyers and sellers-with data on the level of home sales, price, and inventory.

“March home sales remained sluggish and below last year's pace,” said NAR Chief Economist Dr. Lawrence Yun.“Lower consumer confidence and softer job growth continue to hold back buyers.”

Month-over-month sales fell in all four regions. Year-over-year sales rose in the South and West and fell in the Northeast and Midwest.

“Inventory remains a major constraint on the market,” Yun said.“The inventory-to-sales ratio, or supply-to-demand ratio, is below historical norms. An additional 300,000 to 500,000 homes for sale would help bring the market closer to normal conditions and allow consumers to make purchase decisions without feeling rushed.”

“Because inventory remains limited, the median home price rose to a new record high for the month of March,” Yun added.“That price growth has helped the typical homeowner accumulate $128,100 in housing wealth over the past six years.”

NAR also revised its 2026 housing forecast. Due to the upward trajectory of mortgage rates, NAR now expects existing-home sales to increase 4% this year, down from the previous projection. New-home sales are now expected to remain flat, a downward revision from the prior forecast of a 5% gain. The median home price forecast remains unchanged, with prices still projected to rise 4% in 2026.

“Mortgage rates have been rising, and that has led us to trim our home sales outlook for the year,” said Yun.“Even with a more modest pace of sales growth, home prices continue to steadily increase due to minimal inventory growth.”

National Snapshot

Total Existing-Home Sales for March



3.6% decrease in existing-home sales1 month-over-month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.98 million. 1.0% decrease in sales year-over-year.

Inventory in March



1.36 million units: Total housing inventory2, up 3.0% from February and 2.3% from March 2025. 4.1-month supply of unsold inventory, up from 3.8 months last month and up from 4.0 months one year ago.

Median Sales Price in March

$408,800: Median existing-home price3 for all housing types, up 1.4% from one year ago ($403,100)-the 33rd consecutive month of year-over-year price increases.

Housing Affordability in March

The Housing Affordability Index fell slightly to 113.7 in March, down from 117.5 in February and up from 104.2 a year ago.



Year-over-year, affordability improved across all regions.



Northeast +4.1%



Midwest +5.3%



South +10.0% West +12.7%

Single-Family and Condo/Co-op Sales

Single-Family Homes in March



3.5% decrease in sales month-over-month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.63 million, down 0.3% from March 2025. $412,400: Median home price, up 1.3% from last year.

Condominiums and Co-ops in March



5.4% decrease in sales month-over-month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 350,000, down 7.9% from last year. $371,500: Median price, up 2.3% from March 2025.

Regional Snapshot for Existing-Home Sales in March

Northeast



8.5% decrease in sales month-over-month to an annual rate of 430,000, down 12.2% year-over-year. $494,500: Median price, up 5.7% from March 2025.

Midwest



4.2% decrease in sales month-over-month to an annual rate of 920,000, down 3.2% year-over-year. $315,500: Median price, up 4.9% from March 2025.

South



3.1% decrease in sales month-over-month to an annual rate of 1.86 million, up 2.2% year-over-year. $362,600: Median price, up 0.8% from March 2025.

West



1.3% decrease in sales month-over-month to an annual rate of 770,000, up 1.3% year-over-year. $613,400: Median price, down 1.3% from March 2025.

REALTORS® Confidence Index for March



41 days: Median time on market for properties, down from 47 days last month and up from 36 days in March 2025.

32% of sales were first-time homebuyers, down from 34% in February and unchanged from one year ago.

27% of transactions were cash sales, down from 31% a month ago and up slightly from 26% in March 2025.

18% of transactions were individual investors or second-home buyers, up from 16% last month and 15% one year ago. 2% of sales were distressed sales4 (foreclosures and short sales), down from 3% last month and March 2025.

Mortgage Rates

6.18%: The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in March, according to Freddie Mac, up from 6.05% in February and down from 6.65% one year ago.

About the National Association of REALTORS®

The National Association of REALTORS® is involved in all aspects of residential and commercial real estate. The term REALTOR® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics. For free consumer guides about navigating the homebuying and selling transaction processes-from written buyer agreements to negotiating compensation-visit facts.

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For local information, please contact the local association of REALTORS® for data from local multiple listing services (MLS). Local MLS data is the most accurate source of sales and price information in specific areas, although there may be differences in reporting methodology.

NOTE: NAR's Pending Home Sales Index for February will be released March 17, and Existing-Home Sales for March will be released April 13. Release times are 10 a.m. Eastern. See NAR's statistical news release schedule.

Information about NAR is available at . This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at . Statistical data in this release, as well as other tables and surveys, are posted in the“Research and Statistics” tab.

[1] Existing-home sales, which include single-family, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, are based on transaction closings from Multiple Listing Services. Changes in sales trends outside of MLSs are not captured in the monthly series. NAR benchmarks home sales periodically using other sources to assess overall home sales trends, including sales not reported by MLSs.

Existing-home sales, based on closings, differ from the U.S. Census Bureau's series on new single-family home sales, which are based on contracts or the acceptance of a deposit. Because of these differences, it is not uncommon for each series to move in different directions in the same month. In addition, existing-home sales, which account for more than 90% of total home sales, are based on a much larger data sample – about 40% of multiple listing service data each month – and typically are not subject to large prior-month revisions.

The annual rate for a particular month represents what the total number of actual sales for a year would be if the relative pace for that month were maintained for 12 consecutive months. Seasonally adjusted annual rates are used in reporting monthly data to factor out seasonal variations in resale activity. For example, home sales volume is normally higher in the summer than in the winter, primarily because of differences in the weather and family buying patterns. However, seasonal factors cannot compensate for abnormal weather patterns.

Single-family data collection began monthly in 1968, while condo data collection began quarterly in 1981; the series were combined in 1999 when monthly collection of condo data began. Prior to this period, single-family homes accounted for more than nine out of 10 purchases. Historic comparisons for total home sales prior to 1999 are based on monthly single-family sales, combined with the corresponding quarterly sales rate for condos.

2 Total inventory and month's supply data are available back through 1999, while single-family inventory and month's supply are available back to 1982 (prior to 1999, single-family sales accounted for more than 90% of transactions and condos were measured only on a quarterly basis).

3 The median price is where half sold for more and half sold for less; medians are more typical of market conditions than average prices, which are skewed higher by a relatively small share of upper-end transactions. The only valid comparisons for median prices are with the same period a year earlier due to seasonality in buying patterns. Month-to-month comparisons do not compensate for seasonal changes, especially for the timing of family buying patterns. Changes in the composition of sales can distort median price data. Year-ago median and mean prices sometimes are revised in an automated process if additional data is received.

The national median condo/co-op price often is higher than the median single-family home price because condos are concentrated in higher-cost housing markets. However, in a given area, single-family homes typically sell for more than condos as seen in NAR's quarterly metro area price reports.

4 Distressed sales (foreclosures and short sales), days on market, first-time buyers, all-cash transactions and investors are from a monthly survey for the NAR's REALTORS® Confidence Index, posted at.

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