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Volkswagen Group Faces Early-Year Delivery Decline
(MENAFN) The Volkswagen Group announced on Monday that its worldwide deliveries totaled 2.05 million vehicles from January through March, reflecting a 4% drop compared to the 2.13 million units sold during the same timeframe last year.
Marco Schubert, a sales executive at Volkswagen Group, indicated that significantly difficult economic and geopolitical circumstances influenced the first quarter of the year. He noted that the global automotive sector saw an overall slowdown by the end of March.
Schubert further mentioned that despite the broader decline, the company largely preserved its international market share.
The car manufacturer posted increases of 7% in the South American market, 4% in Western Europe, and 8% across Central and Eastern Europe.
However, these regional improvements were not enough to fully counterbalance notable decreases in deliveries in both China and the United States, where figures fell by 15% and 13% respectively.
Additionally, the company distributed 200,000 battery electric vehicles globally by the end of March, marking an 8% decrease compared to the previous year.
Marco Schubert, a sales executive at Volkswagen Group, indicated that significantly difficult economic and geopolitical circumstances influenced the first quarter of the year. He noted that the global automotive sector saw an overall slowdown by the end of March.
Schubert further mentioned that despite the broader decline, the company largely preserved its international market share.
The car manufacturer posted increases of 7% in the South American market, 4% in Western Europe, and 8% across Central and Eastern Europe.
However, these regional improvements were not enough to fully counterbalance notable decreases in deliveries in both China and the United States, where figures fell by 15% and 13% respectively.
Additionally, the company distributed 200,000 battery electric vehicles globally by the end of March, marking an 8% decrease compared to the previous year.
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