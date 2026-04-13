The Estate Of Sylvia Moy Foundation Launches“Motown In The Studio” Program In Partnership With The Motown Alumni Association

Detroit, MI - Apr 13, 2026 - The Estate of Sylvia Moy Foundation (EoSMF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is proud to announce it will launch of its Motown In The Studio (MITS) Program, developed in partnership with The Motown Alumni Association (MAA).

Course registration will commence in May, and courses will begin in June. This innovative initiative will provide immersive music education courses and workshops for aspiring creatives in the Detroit area. The MITS Program will offer six comprehensive in-person and online courses hosted at Masterpiece Sound Studios, located at 1611 Webb Street in Detroit.

Designed for high school students, college students, and adult learners, the curriculum includes:

. Audio Production

. Music Production

. Songwriting

. Creative Writing

. Post-Production Services

. Music Business

Participants will gain hands-on experience through required studio lab sessions led by professional audio engineers, producers, and cinematic film specialists. Upon successful completion, students will receive certificates from Masterpiece Sound Studios, with ongoing efforts to secure academic accreditation through Detroit Public Schools and Michigan colleges and universities.

The program is designed to serve multiple audiences, including Detroit youth exploring creative expression, students pursuing careers in music and sound engineering, and professionals seeking advanced training in music production and post-production disciplines. Founded as an extension of the legacy of legendary Motown songwriter and producer Sylvia Moy, EoSMF continues her lifelong mission of nurturing musical talent and expanding access to arts education. Masterpiece Sound Studios, originally established by Moy in 1973, remains a state-of-the-art recording facility with a distinguished history of producing award-winning music.

Detroit's rich musical heritage-from Motown to techno-serves as the cultural backbone of the program. Through MITS, students will engage directly with industry professionals and gain exposure to the city's influential music legacy.“We are honored to partner with the Motown Alumni Association to expand the MITS Program course offerings at our facility,” said Christopher Moy, Co-Manager of EoSMF.“This collaboration strengthens our mission to develop tomorrow's songwriters, producers, and musicians.” Celeste Moy, Co-Manager of EoSMF, added,“Our goal is to inspire and equip the next generation while preserving and sharing the legacy of iconic American music.”

Billy James Wilson, Founder and CEO of the Motown Alumni Association, emphasized the program's broader impact:“Together, we are committed to nurturing future leaders in music and entertainment through education, mentorship, and real-world industry experience.” The MITS Program builds upon MAA's existing educational initiatives, guiding participants beyond music creation into marketing, distribution, and global promotion-preparing them for sustainable careers in the evolving music industry.

About The Estate of Sylvia Moy Foundation

The Estate of Sylvia Moy Foundation is dedicated to supporting music creators through education, training, and access to professional recording resources.

About The Motown Alumni Association

The Motown Alumni Association is a global organization with more than 30,000 members across 25 international branches, committed to preserving and promoting the legacy of Motown music.

For program inquiries go to: MasterpieceSoundStudios