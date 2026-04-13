ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: ENPH) CLASS ACTION DEADLINE APPROACHING: Berger Montague Advises Investors To Inquire About A Securities Fraud Class Action By April 20, 2026

Enphase, headquartered in Fremont, California, is a global energy technology company providing solar and battery storage solutions worldwide.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Enphase overstated its ability to effectively manage channel inventory levels; (ii) Enphase overstated its ability to mitigate the business impacts arising from the accelerated termination of the Residential Clean Energy Credit under Internal Revenue Code Section 25D; and (iii) accordingly, Enphase overstated its financial and operational outlook.

According to the lawsuit, the truth was revealed on October 28, 2025, when Enphase reported third quarter 2025 financial results and stated that it expected to end the year on a weak note due to elevated channel inventory and lower battery storage shipments in the fourth quarter. The Company also warned that the expiration of the 25D Credit would negatively impact revenues in the first quarter of 2026.

On this news, Enphase's stock price fell $5.56 per share, or 15.15%, to close at $31.14 per share on October 29, 2025.

If you are an Enphase investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at ... or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at ... or (267)764-4865.

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For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

...

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

...