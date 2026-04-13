is the commercial operating platform of Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) - built entirely on SGTM's patent-protected Physical Truth Infrastructure. Every verification event processed through runs on SGTM's 169 pending patents, 850,000+ lines of proprietary code, and permanent distributed ledger infrastructure. Investors and partners engaging with are engaging directly with SGTM's technology and intellectual property.

ASTATULA, Fla., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM), builder of the world's first Physical Truth Infrastructure, today announced that Phil Blom, CEO of BioEnergy Innovations Global, Inc. and founder of Terra CharTM, has joined the platform as Strategic Ambassador for the Soil and Biochar Verification Sector.

Blom brings more than 40 years of agricultural and BioEnergy industry experience to SGTM, including building and selling the national bovine genetics distribution company Genetic Horizon Group to Semex of Guelph, Ontario, Canada in 1999, founding BioEnergy Innovations Global in 2009, and developing the Terra CharTM trademark in 2013 - establishing fixed carbon content and H/C ratio quality standards now recognized across the biochar industry. His 38-state distribution network and 15 years of relationships across carbon registries, biochar operators, equipment manufacturers, and agricultural markets represent one of the most comprehensive commercial networks in the U.S. biochar sector.

Blom joins SGTM to unite the biochar and soil carbon market into distributed ledger verification from seed to food chain. Through SGTM's SoilChainTM and TeleBiochar Carbon StackTM patent architectures - both integral components of the platform - every biochar production event is GPS-confirmed, AI-validated, and recorded to a permanent, publicly auditable distributed ledger - generating Biochar Carbon Removal Credits with independently verifiable proof records satisfying ICVCM Core Carbon Principles, EU CSRD Scope 3, and DoD FORGE requirements from a single verified physical event.

Terra CharTM quality standards, which established fixed carbon content and H/C ratio thresholds as industry benchmarks, now serve as the physical verification baseline that distributed verification infrastructure - owned and operated by SGTM - anchors to permanent, tamper-proof digital records. The combination closes the final gap between biochar science and ICVCM Core Carbon Principles compliance - the most rigorous carbon credit integrity standard now required by institutional buyers, governments, and the EU Carbon Removal Certification Framework.

“The problem has never been the science of biochar. The problem has been verification. SGTM built the proof infrastructure that lets us make a soil carbon permanence claim and prove it on a permanent public ledger before the credit is ever issued. That changes everything.” - Phil Blom, Strategic Ambassador, Soil & Biochar Verification Sector

“Phil Blom has spent 40 years ahead of every market he has entered. His network, his credibility, and his conviction in the circular economy are exactly what the soil and biochar sector needs to reach its full potential. The world's best verification infrastructure now has the world's best biochar network behind it.” - Tony Raynor, Founder and CEO, Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM)

ABOUT SUSTAINABLE GREEN TEAM, LTD. (OTC: SGTM)

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) is the developer and sole owner of the Physical Truth Infrastructure - the world's first GPS-confirmed, AI-verified, satellite-cross-referenced, distributed-ledger-verified platform. Built on 169 pending patent applications spanning 13 institutional domains, the platform represents a $47 trillion total addressable market across 195 nations. requires GPS-confirmed physical action before any payment, carbon certificate, government contract, or compliance document can be authorized - making fraud architecturally impossible before it can occur. SGTM is headquartered in Astatula, Florida.

SAFE HARBOR ACT:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements, including those regarding our future financial position, operational results, cash flows, financing strategies, business plans, product offerings, competitive standing, growth potential, and management objectives, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“plan,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“could,”“should,” and“will” indicate forward-looking statements. We are not obligated to update or alter these statements based on new information or future events.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Brian Rivera - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

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Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM)

24200 County Road 561 | Astatula, Florida 34705

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at