Kazakhstan, CSTO Discuss Middle East Security, Regional Agenda

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov discussed the situation in the Middle East and key regional security issues, Trend reports via the organization.

The sides exchanged views on a wide range of international policy and security matters, expressing serious concern over the ongoing developments in the Middle East. Particular attention was also paid to Afghanistan. In this context, Masadykov informed about the implementation of the CSTO's targeted interstate program aimed at strengthening the Tajik-Afghan border.

Among the key areas of current cooperation, the CSTO Secretary General highlighted preparations for upcoming meetings of the organization's statutory bodies, including the Councils of Foreign Ministers and Defense Ministers, as well as the Committee of Security Council Secretaries.

Masadykov also briefed on the implementation of decisions adopted at the CSTO Collective Security Council session held in November 2025 and on priority areas of activity during Russia's chairmanship. He further noted preparations for a series of large-scale joint exercises scheduled for the second half of the year, including“Rubezh-2026,” which will take place at the Koktal training ground in Kazakhstan.

In addition, Masadykov congratulated Tokayev on the adoption of Kazakhstan's new Constitution, expressing confidence that it will contribute to the country's comprehensive development and strengthen its role in international affairs.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization was established on the basis of the Collective Security Treaty signed in Tashkent on May 15, 1992. It currently includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.