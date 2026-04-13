New Research Reveals How Public Expectations On AI Are Shifting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Just Capital's Second Quarterly Survey of the American Public, Investors, and Corporate Leaders Maps Perceptions on AI Safety, Workforce Changes, and Environmental Impacts

New York, NY, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As business leaders continue to transform their companies and strategies around AI, they face a new and largely unmapped set of stakeholder expectations. Calls for responsible development and deployment continue, yet leaders lack an organizing framework that objectively defines responsibility and enables consistent and comparable practice across companies. Just Capital's ongoing AI-focused polling initiative aims to fill this gap.

In early 2026, Just Capital conducted its second quarterly survey of the American public, investors, and corporate leaders. The ongoing initiative is designed to offer a roadmap for companies looking to build trust in the AI era and a framework to begin to define what responsible business leadership in the age of AI really means. The inaugural wave of this research initiative was conducted in the fall of 2025, and quarterly surveys will continue through 2026 and beyond to track perceptions as the technology evolves.

The organization today published its second full report Spring 2026 American Public, Investor, and Corporate Leader Perspectives on Responsible AI Deployment: AI Optimism Rises but Concerns Remain. The research revealed key changes between Fall 2025 and Spring 2026:

AI optimism is growing



66% of the public in Spring 2026 say they foresee AI being a net positive for society within the next five years compared to 58% in Fall 2025.

94% of investors agreed, compared to 80% in Fall 2025. Corporate leaders' optimism remained consistent around 90%.

Yet safety concerns persist

52% of corporate leaders, 50% of investors, and 47% of the public rank safety and security (preventing accidents, misuse, or other harmful consequences arising from AI systems) as their highest AI-related concern.

Workforce issues present an area of disagreement



30% of the public worries about significant layoffs due to AI displacing roles. Only 13% of corporate leaders and 10% of investors foresee large scale job losses as the primary outcome of increased AI use over the next two to three years. 55% of corporate leaders and 68% of investors expect to see a lower degree of hiring for entry-level positions, with higher skill requirements for remaining roles, compared to 30% of the public.

Corporate leaders increasingly recognize potential for environmental harm

55% of corporate leaders indicate that environmental impact will be a negative consequence of growing AI use in Spring 2026, compared to 34% in Fall 2025.

The Opportunity

Findings from the second wave of Just Capital's AI-focused polling suggests we are entering a period of growing confidence, but also one that demands continued focus on transparency, accountability, and broad benefit-sharing. Recent analysis from Just Capital on the state of corporate disclosure reveals that just 37% of the 110 companies analyzed disclose responsible AI principles or guidelines.

“There's no shortage of ambition around AI, but there is a shortage of clarity on what responsible deployment actually looks like in practice. That's a gap we aim to fill,” said Just Capital CEO Martin Whittaker.“This research is designed to give leaders a clear, data-driven starting point for building the kind of trust that earns and maintains long-term social license to operate.”

Methodology

In January 2026, Just Capital surveyed 1,000 American adults in partnership with Harris Poll, 103 corporate executives (84 c-suite executives and 19 board members or senior-level executives) in partnership with Gerson Lehrman Group, and 100 institutional investors and analysts in partnership with NewtonX. This survey was the second wave of an ongoing quarterly polling initiative.

About Just Capital

Just Capital is the foremost independent organization advancing responsible business leadership. We translate insights from public polling, performance data, and financial analysis into actionable intelligence leaders can use to drive long-term business success and shared prosperity for people across America. Our flagship product Just Intelligence is designed to offer a comprehensive view of public expectations, stakeholder performance, and sector realities in order to drive responsible decision-making. When companies make better decisions, they can create lasting value for shareholders, contribute to stronger communities, and help drive broader economic and societal progress. For more information, visit justcapital.

CONTACT: Evangeline DiMichele Just Capital...