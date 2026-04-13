Corvus Robotics Launches Corvus Trident, An AI Powered Device That Tracks Every Pallet From Dock Door To Departure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mounted to forklifts, reach trucks, and other material handling equipment, Corvus Trident captures pallet movement automatically across inbound, putaway, replenishment, picking, and outbound

ATLANTA, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (MODEX 2026, Booth A3818 ) - Corvus Robotics

Watch how Corvus Trident works in a real warehouse

Warehouse systems depend on data generated from scanning inventory. When scans are skipped, delayed, or done inconsistently, inventory records drift from reality. The result is a familiar set of problems for operators and executives alike: chargebacks, shipment errors, inventory discrepancies, write offs, and limited visibility into what is actually happening inside the four walls of the facility.

Corvus Trident is designed to close that gap. Using onboard AI and industrial grade scanning, Corvus Trident reads multiple barcodes simultaneously, tracks pallet and equipment movement in real-time, and creates a continuous record of inventory movement without requiring operators to stop and manually scan.

MSI Surfaces, the leading nationwide distributor of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, recently deployed Corvus Trident at its headquarters in Orange, CA.

“After leveraging Corvus' drone technology over the last four years to improve rack inventory accuracy, we are excited to take the next step toward tighter inventory controls with Corvus Trident,” said Matt Zucker, team leader, Operations Strategy & Analytics, MSI.“Corvus has been an excellent partner in understanding our inventory management challenges and designing technology that is expected to deliver data points and analysis with a level of consistency that traditional manual scanning processes and legacy systems struggle to achieve.”

Corvus Trident mounts directly to forklifts, reach trucks, and other material handling equipment (MHE), capturing pallet movement automatically during normal operations.

With Corvus Trident, warehouses can begin tracking pallets the moment they are unloaded and continue tracking them through the full flow of operations until they leave the facility. That visibility creates a stronger system of record for receiving, movement, storage, and shipment while giving teams the data they need to act earlier and operate with greater confidence.

“Most facilities still rely on fragmented scan events to understand the movement of physical goods,” said Jackie Wu, CEO of Corvus Robotics.“That leaves major gaps between what the system says should have happened and what actually did. Corvus Trident gives operators and supply chain leaders a real-time view of pallet movement across the facility, starting at the dock door. It improves execution on the floor today and creates the foundation for a smarter, more responsive warehouse over time.”

Mounted to existing material handling equipment, Corvus Trident captures data during normal warehouse workflows. It reads pallets up to three stacks high, tracks movement without GPS, beacons, or markers, and provides real-time visual and audio feedback to operators to support safer and more accurate handling.

Corvus Trident helps warehouse and supply chain teams reduce chargebacks, returns, and shipment errors, improve labor planning and productivity visibility, strengthen traceability, and create a reliable record for audits, disputes, and operational review. The system works with existing warehouse management systems through standard APIs or can operate independently, giving customers flexibility in how they deploy it.

Corvus One and Corvus Trident Together

Corvus Trident expands Corvus Robotics' broader approach to inventory visibility across the warehouse.

Corvus Trident captures inventory movement from the moment pallets enter the facility and throughout active handling across docks and operations. Corvus One, Corvus Robotics' autonomous drone inventory system, performs autonomous cycle counts across storage locations, giving teams accurate, audit ready visibility into inventory at rest.

Together, Corvus Trident and Corvus One provide full facility coverage and a more complete view of inventory across both movement and storage. Both systems feed AIMS, the Corvus Robotics software platform that turns facility data into actionable operational insight for labor planning, slot optimization, vendor accountability, service level performance, and broader supply chain decision making.

See Trident Live at MODEX 2026

Corvus Robotics will showcase Corvus Trident with live demonstrations at MODEX 2026 in Hall A, Booth #A3818. Attendees can see how Corvus Trident captures pallet movement in real-time from inbound through outbound and how it works alongside Corvus One to deliver full facility inventory visibility.

About Corvus Robotics

Corvus Robotics provides the first and only autonomous inventory management system built on an AI world model. Purpose built in America, its Corvus One product deploys fully autonomous, infrastructure free drones that fly without human operators, equipping warehouses and production plants with efficient, accurate inventory management. Its data driven, Robot as a Service model allows companies such as GNC, Dermalogica, and Staci Americas to quickly respond to changes in demand, reduce labor costs, save hundreds of thousands of dollars annually and enhance the customer experience.

Media Contact:

Andrew Burer

Head of Marketing, Corvus

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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