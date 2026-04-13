Sabarimala Gold Scam: Last Accused Behind Bars Also Gets Bail

MENAFN - IANS) Kollam (Kerala), April 13 (IANS) In a significant development in the Sabarimala temple gold scam case, a court in Kerala's Kollam on Monday granted bail to K.P. Sankaradas, the last remaining accused in custody among the 13 persons arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The SIT was constituted under the directions of the Kerala High Court to probe alleged irregularities involving gold offerings at the Sabarimala Temple.

With Sankaradas securing bail, all the accused in the two cases registered by the SIT are now out on bail, marking a crucial phase in the high-profile investigation that has triggered political and administrative ripples across the state.

Those arrested in connection with the case include a serving official of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), former employees, gold dealers, and senior leaders of the Communist Party of India-Marxist, who had previously held the position of TDB President.

The list of accused also features the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, alleged to be at the centre of the suspected gold misappropriation network.

The case pertains to allegations of large-scale discrepancies in the handling and accounting of gold offerings made by devotees at the hill shrine, one of the richest and most visited pilgrimage centres in the country.

The SIT probe was launched following mounting complaints and public outcry over possible diversion and unauthorised dealings involving temple assets.

Investigators had earlier indicated that the accused operated through a network involving intermediaries and insiders, raising concerns over systemic loopholes in the management of temple valuables.

The involvement of officials and politically linked individuals has added a layer of sensitivity to the case, prompting demands for greater transparency and institutional accountability.

While the granting of bail does not absolve the accused of the charges, legal proceedings in the matter are expected to continue.

The case remains under close scrutiny, with its outcome likely to have wider implications for temple administration and governance practices in Kerala.