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Musk Claims Soros Network “Took Over” Hungary After Election Shift
(MENAFN) Elon Musk has claimed that Hungary has effectively fallen under the influence of what he described as the “Soros network,” following a major electoral shift that saw the pro-EU Tisza party surpass Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s governing party, according to reports.
In a post on X on Monday, Musk criticized the outcome of the Hungarian election and directly targeted Alexander Soros, the chair of the Board of Directors of the Open Society Foundations.
Musk reacted to remarks by Alexander Soros celebrating Orbán’s loss, which Soros described as “a resounding rejection of entrenched corruption and foreign interference.”
Musk wrote: “Soros Organization has taken over Hungary,” later reinforcing his view in response to another post listing international figures who welcomed the election result. He replied simply with a “100%” emoji.
The comments followed a parliamentary election in which Peter Magyar’s Tisza party secured a parliamentary majority with 138 seats in the 199-seat legislature, while Orbán’s Fidesz party won 55 seats. The vote reportedly saw turnout close to 80%, reflecting strong voter engagement.
Although positioned as a conservative movement, Tisza has indicated plans to reshape several of Orbán’s long-standing policies, including a shift toward closer alignment with the European Union and NATO.
According to reports, Musk’s remarks added to ongoing political debate surrounding Hungary’s future direction and the influence of international actors in domestic political developments.
In a post on X on Monday, Musk criticized the outcome of the Hungarian election and directly targeted Alexander Soros, the chair of the Board of Directors of the Open Society Foundations.
Musk reacted to remarks by Alexander Soros celebrating Orbán’s loss, which Soros described as “a resounding rejection of entrenched corruption and foreign interference.”
Musk wrote: “Soros Organization has taken over Hungary,” later reinforcing his view in response to another post listing international figures who welcomed the election result. He replied simply with a “100%” emoji.
The comments followed a parliamentary election in which Peter Magyar’s Tisza party secured a parliamentary majority with 138 seats in the 199-seat legislature, while Orbán’s Fidesz party won 55 seats. The vote reportedly saw turnout close to 80%, reflecting strong voter engagement.
Although positioned as a conservative movement, Tisza has indicated plans to reshape several of Orbán’s long-standing policies, including a shift toward closer alignment with the European Union and NATO.
According to reports, Musk’s remarks added to ongoing political debate surrounding Hungary’s future direction and the influence of international actors in domestic political developments.
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