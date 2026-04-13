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Deadly Airstrike in Northeast Nigeria Leaves Scores of Civilians Killed
(MENAFN) According to reports, a Nigerian military operation intended to strike Boko Haram fighters in the country’s northeast instead devastated a local marketplace, leaving scores of civilians dead.
Rights organizations stated that more than 100 people lost their lives, while at least 35 others sustained serious injuries in the attack on Jilli village in Yobe state, a region long plagued by insurgent violence.
Witnesses recounted that three military aircraft targeted the market, unleashing heavy fire.
One rights group condemned the incident, declaring: “Launching air raids is not a legitimate law enforcement method by anyone’s standard. Such reckless use of deadly force is unlawful, outrageous and lays bare the Nigerian military’s shocking disregard for the lives of those it supposedly exists to protect.” The organization demanded an immediate and impartial investigation into the strike.
In response, Babagana Umara Zulum, governor of neighboring Borno state, explained that the market had been officially shut down years earlier because it was being exploited as a supply hub by insurgents and their allies. He emphasized that both Jilli and nearby markets had been closed as part of broader counterinsurgency measures, and he voiced support for the military’s actions.
Meanwhile, Nigerian Air Force spokesman Sanni Uba stated that the strike was based on extensive intelligence gathering, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. He noted that forces had tracked the movements of militants, including motorcycles and armed vehicles, converging on the area before the operation was launched.
Rights organizations stated that more than 100 people lost their lives, while at least 35 others sustained serious injuries in the attack on Jilli village in Yobe state, a region long plagued by insurgent violence.
Witnesses recounted that three military aircraft targeted the market, unleashing heavy fire.
One rights group condemned the incident, declaring: “Launching air raids is not a legitimate law enforcement method by anyone’s standard. Such reckless use of deadly force is unlawful, outrageous and lays bare the Nigerian military’s shocking disregard for the lives of those it supposedly exists to protect.” The organization demanded an immediate and impartial investigation into the strike.
In response, Babagana Umara Zulum, governor of neighboring Borno state, explained that the market had been officially shut down years earlier because it was being exploited as a supply hub by insurgents and their allies. He emphasized that both Jilli and nearby markets had been closed as part of broader counterinsurgency measures, and he voiced support for the military’s actions.
Meanwhile, Nigerian Air Force spokesman Sanni Uba stated that the strike was based on extensive intelligence gathering, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. He noted that forces had tracked the movements of militants, including motorcycles and armed vehicles, converging on the area before the operation was launched.
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