DAISCH & MOVA Enter Strategic Partnership To Accelerate Innovation In Intelligent Yard

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 12, 2026 4:42 am - DAISCH, a leading provider of IMU (inertial measurement unit) solutions, and MOVA, a global innovator in smart home cleaning, recently have officially announced a strategic cooperation agreement.

To solve the challenges of underwater navigation, the integration of high-precision IMU for pool cleaning robots has become a game-changer. DAISCH, a leading provider of motion sensor solutions, and MOVA, a global innovator in smart home cleaning, recently have officially announced a strategic cooperation agreement.

Corporate logos for MOVA and DAISCH joined by a glowing white X symbol with the text "STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP" on a blue abstract digital background.

Celebrating the strategic partnership between MOVA and DAISCH

This partnership represents a profound, future-oriented technical alliance. Both parties have announced the deep integration of DAISCH's extensive expertise in autonomous driving and high-precision positioning with MOVA's exceptional product capabilities in intelligent yard cleaning. This collaboration marks the official formation of a technical union dedicated to introducing automotive-grade and industrial-grade motion sensing and positioning technologies into the consumer market, collectively exploring the boundaries of intelligence for service robots.

Creating Value for Partners: Empowering Pool Cleaning Robots into the Era of“Embodied Intelligence”

As the first substantial result of this strategic cooperation, DAISCH's self-developed IM series Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs) have been successfully integrated into MOVA's supply chain. These IMUs serve as core sensing modules for MOVA's breakthrough products, including the Rover Master, Rover X10, and Diver A10 pool cleaning robots, which made a stunning debut at CES 2026.

Three MOVA robotic pool cleaners with blue tank treads and brushes displayed on a white pedestal outdoors, featuring "Best of CES 2026" awards.

MOVA's robotic pool cleaner series showcased at a premier outdoor technology exhibition.

Underwater environments are extremely complex, posing severe challenges to a robot's attitude control and path planning. For the Rover Master, which features a bionic robotic arm, achieving integrated coordination between the“main body and robotic arm” to precisely pick up debris such as branches and toys requires the precise attitude sensing provided by DAISCH.

DAISCH's IMU modules play the critical role of the robot's“cerebellum.” They output high-precision, three-axis acceleration, angular velocity, and attitude data-all with full temperature compensation-in real-time, fusing seamlessly with other perception sensors.

A brushed silver DAISCH IMU sensor module with X, Y, and Z axis indicators and a large QR code, set against a futuristic blue background with glowing white lines.

The DAISCH high-precision Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) for advanced motion sensing and automotive applications.

Whether during the Rover Master's high-difficulty robotic arm operations or the Rover X10's complex path planning, the IM series modules ensure precise motion control and stable spatial positioning within complex underwater flow fields. With microsecond-level response speeds and superior zero-bias stability, DAISCH enables MOVA products to achieve the leap from“passive suction” to“active operation,” truly realizing embodied intelligence.



Future Outlook: From“Underwater” to“Land,” Expanding Multi-dimensional Intelligent Yard Scenarios

The successful deployment of the pool robot matrix is merely the prelude to this partnership. Based on this strategic agreement, DAISCH and MOVA will continue to dismantle technical barriers and extend their collaboration into broader fields. In the future, DAISCH's motion sensing technology will further empower an expanded ecosystem of yard products.

Several black and red MOVA robotic lawn mowers operating on a large green lawn during the "MOVA Universe" global launch event, with guests and MOVA branding in the background.

Showcasing the autonomous capabilities of MOVA robotic lawn mowers at“The MOVA Universe” global launch event.

The two parties will jointly explore motion sensing and positioning solutions for complex application scenarios. By applying industry-leading standards and a DNA of reliability, they aim to drive the global home service robot industry toward a new era of full-scenario intelligence.

DAISCH Motion Sensor: Empowering Everything, Sensing the Future

DAISCH Motion Sensor logo featuring the word DAISCH with "AI" in red and "Motion Sensor" in grey italic text below.

Through this cooperation, DAISCH has once again demonstrated the immense potential for automotive and industrial-grade technologies to empower the consumer market. Moving forward, we will continue to focus on the DAISCH Motion Sensor brand as our core, providing a precise and reliable foundation for perception not only in intelligent driving but also across smart robotics and consumer electronics.

About MOVA

MOVA is a global leader in smart home cleaning technology, dedicated to redefining the home cleaning experience through innovation. Its product line includes smart vacuum robots, pool cleaning robots, robotic mowers, and a yard tool ecosystem. Its LiDAR-based mowers and innovative pool robots have performed exceptionally in global markets. With breakthrough products like the Rover Master, Rover X10, and Diver A10, MOVA is committed to building a full-scenario intelligent yard ecosystem.