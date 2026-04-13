Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions To Showcase Semiconductor Solutions At SEMICON Southeast Asia 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions, a member of the global Busch Group, will participate in SEMICON Southeast Asia 2026 from May 5 to 7 at MITEC (Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Visitors can find the team of experts at booth 1718 on Level 1 to explore how advanced vacuum and abatement technologies support modern semiconductor manufacturing.

Pfeiffer will invite visitors on a journey through a modern semiconductor fab, presenting its comprehensive range of technologies and solutions designed to enhance efficiency, reliability, and sustainability in semiconductor manufacturing. The exhibition will highlight innovations in dry vacuum pumping, contamination control, abatement technology, and intelligent service solutions, demonstrating how Pfeiffer supports an entire fab - from cleanroom to exhaust.

Advanced vacuum solutions for demanding semiconductor processes

One of the key exhibits will be the UltiDry multi-stage roots vacuum pump. Engineered for the most demanding semiconductor applications, its dry compression technology ensures clean, contamination-free operation while remaining energy-efficient even when handling corrosive gases, aggressive by-products, and heavy powder loads. With features designed to improve uptime and reduce total cost-of-ownership, the vacuum pump is suited to the requirements of modern semiconductor fabs.

To help semiconductor manufacturers achieve higher yield and process reliability, Pfeiffer offers solutions for advanced contamination management and proactive maintenance that will also be presented at the booth. The AMPC (Ambient Multi-Port Controller) system offers real-time monitoring of airborne molecular contamination (AMC) at multiple locations within the fab, allowing early detection and control of contaminants that can impact wafer quality. The APA (Automated Pod Analyzer) system is designed for detecting AMC inside FOUPs and wafer carriers to prevent product contamination during transport and storage.

Visualizing innovations for semiconductor fabs

Another highlight of the booth will be a 3D fab model. It showcases how the technologies from Pfeiffer - vacuum pumps, abatement systems or service solutions - interconnect across an entire semiconductor facility, giving visitors a tangible sense of how the complete portfolio supports every stage of production.

SEMICON Southeast Asia provides a platform for industry professionals to exchange insights, explore new technologies, and discuss emerging trends shaping the semiconductor market. Visitors are invited to booth 1718 to connect with Pfeiffer experts and learn how integrated vacuum and abatement solutions can enhance fab performance.