NEURONES: Declaration Of Transactions On Treasury Shares (April 6 To 10, 2026)
|Day
| Total daily volume
(in number of shares)
| Weighted average price
(unit daily)
|04/06/2026
|-
|-
|04/07/2026
|6,304
|€36.41
|04/08/2026
|6,056
|€36.60
|04/09/2026
|6,241
|€36.19
|04/10/2026
|5,751
|€36.01
|Total
|24,352
As of April 10, 2026, excluding the liquidity contract, NEURONES now holds 333,965 of the 24,328,716 shares comprising the company's capital (i.e., 1.37%).
All press releases relating to the share buyback program are published in the "Regulated Information" section (under "Weekly declarations of the share buyback transactions" and "Share buyback programs") of the company's website.
About NEURONES
With over 7,300 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, embrace AI, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.
Euronext Paris (compartment A - NRO) – Euronext Tech Leaders – DSS – PEA-PME eligible
| Press Relations:
O'Connection
Julia Philippe-Brutin
Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03
...
|
NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
...
| Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
...
Attachment
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neurones-weekly-declaration-transactions-treasury-shares-april-6-to-10-2026
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