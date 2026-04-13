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Strait of Hormuz Trade Gets Disrupted After US Blockade Announcement
(MENAFN) Maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has reportedly come to an abrupt halt following the announcement of a US blockade targeting Iranian port access, according to reports from maritime monitoring sources.
Shipping activity, which had already been reduced in recent days due to rising tensions, reportedly stopped completely as vessels began turning back or altering course upon entering the strait. The disruption has been described as sudden and widespread, effectively bringing navigation in the corridor to a standstill.
The escalation follows the announcement by US President Donald Trump that restrictions on Iranian port-related maritime movement would take effect at 1400 GMT on Monday. The measure has been presented as part of broader pressure efforts linked to ongoing tensions with Iran.
According to reports, the United States has also stepped up naval activity in the region, including mine-clearing operations, while accusing Iran of not complying with expectations regarding the reopening and safe functioning of international shipping routes.
The developments come after rare direct negotiations between US and Iranian officials held in Islamabad, Pakistan, which ended without an agreement despite extended discussions aimed at de-escalating the conflict that began in late February.
The talks took place under a temporary ceasefire arrangement mediated by Pakistan, but the failure to reach a settlement has contributed to renewed uncertainty and sharp disruption in one of the world’s most critical energy transit corridors.
Shipping activity, which had already been reduced in recent days due to rising tensions, reportedly stopped completely as vessels began turning back or altering course upon entering the strait. The disruption has been described as sudden and widespread, effectively bringing navigation in the corridor to a standstill.
The escalation follows the announcement by US President Donald Trump that restrictions on Iranian port-related maritime movement would take effect at 1400 GMT on Monday. The measure has been presented as part of broader pressure efforts linked to ongoing tensions with Iran.
According to reports, the United States has also stepped up naval activity in the region, including mine-clearing operations, while accusing Iran of not complying with expectations regarding the reopening and safe functioning of international shipping routes.
The developments come after rare direct negotiations between US and Iranian officials held in Islamabad, Pakistan, which ended without an agreement despite extended discussions aimed at de-escalating the conflict that began in late February.
The talks took place under a temporary ceasefire arrangement mediated by Pakistan, but the failure to reach a settlement has contributed to renewed uncertainty and sharp disruption in one of the world’s most critical energy transit corridors.
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