403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin Says Russia’s Space Industry Defies Challenges
(MENAFN) Russia's space sector is pressing forward with renewed momentum, President Vladimir Putin declared Saturday, on the eve of the country's annual Cosmonautics Day celebration.
Addressing industry achievements, Putin pointed to a strong prior year and the ongoing legacy of Soviet-era milestones. "This year, we also celebrate the 65th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's historic flight. Last year was generally positive for the industry: 17 launches and 97 spacecraft were sent into orbit. Consolidated revenue grew by 10 percent, exceeding 500 billion rubles," Putin noted.
In a direct briefing with the president, Dmitry Bakanov, director of Russian state space agency Roscosmos, reported that the country had successfully deployed a new low-orbit broadband satellite constellation in partnership with private operators just two weeks prior — pushing Russia's total orbital fleet to 364 spacecraft. Bakanov stressed that the mission, launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, succeeded despite what he described as deliberate sabotage efforts targeting the facility.
"When people say space is above politics, our so-called 'friends' tried everything to prevent this launch. On that day, there were serious strike attempts on the cosmodrome. Nevertheless, the joint combat crews of Roscosmos enterprises and the Space Forces completed the mission," Bakanov said.
The Roscosmos chief also outlined details of the ambitious 'New Start' initiative, a public-private venture in which a private investor will inject 600 billion rubles across eight years toward repurposing the Topol ballistic missile and engineering a reusable launch vehicle. The program's inaugural launch, set to lift off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, is targeted for the first quarter of 2027.
Addressing industry achievements, Putin pointed to a strong prior year and the ongoing legacy of Soviet-era milestones. "This year, we also celebrate the 65th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's historic flight. Last year was generally positive for the industry: 17 launches and 97 spacecraft were sent into orbit. Consolidated revenue grew by 10 percent, exceeding 500 billion rubles," Putin noted.
In a direct briefing with the president, Dmitry Bakanov, director of Russian state space agency Roscosmos, reported that the country had successfully deployed a new low-orbit broadband satellite constellation in partnership with private operators just two weeks prior — pushing Russia's total orbital fleet to 364 spacecraft. Bakanov stressed that the mission, launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, succeeded despite what he described as deliberate sabotage efforts targeting the facility.
"When people say space is above politics, our so-called 'friends' tried everything to prevent this launch. On that day, there were serious strike attempts on the cosmodrome. Nevertheless, the joint combat crews of Roscosmos enterprises and the Space Forces completed the mission," Bakanov said.
The Roscosmos chief also outlined details of the ambitious 'New Start' initiative, a public-private venture in which a private investor will inject 600 billion rubles across eight years toward repurposing the Topol ballistic missile and engineering a reusable launch vehicle. The program's inaugural launch, set to lift off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, is targeted for the first quarter of 2027.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment