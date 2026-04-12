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UK Defense Chief Urges Europe to Deepen Its Strategic Self-Reliance
(MENAFN) Britain's defense secretary issued a pointed call Friday for Europe to shoulder greater responsibility for its own security, as transatlantic fractures over NATO's role deepened in the wake of scathing remarks from US President Donald Trump.
Speaking at the London Defense Conference — a two-day annual gathering on defense and security policy — Defense Secretary John Healey defended the alliance's enduring value while acknowledging the growing pressure on European nations to step up.
Asked directly about Trump's sustained criticism of NATO allies and his repeated questioning of the alliance's relevance, Healey argued that NATO's "real strength" lies in the collective readiness of its member states to act when called upon.
"I'd reflect back to the Americans, what the Americans are saying to us," Healey said, referencing Washington's demands that Europe assume greater responsibility on security matters and take the lead on Ukraine.
"We are doing that," he said, and added: "Europe has to recognize that we've got to do more of the heavy lifting for our own security."
Trump's NATO Broadside Reverberates Across the Atlantic
Healey's remarks land at a moment of acute tension within the alliance. Trump unleashed fresh criticism on NATO members Thursday following a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, excoriating allies for refusing to participate in efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz and for limiting US access to certain military bases during the American-Israeli war on Iran.
"NATO wasn't there when we needed them, and they won't be there if we need them again," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Thursday.
European governments have pushed back firmly, arguing that Trump launched the war on Iran without consulting allies — and that, crucially, the United States had not been attacked, meaning NATO's mutual defense clause, Article 5, was never triggered.
Ceasefire Backdrop
The tensions unfold against a fragile diplomatic backdrop. The United States and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, brokered by Pakistan, as a preliminary step toward a potential broader agreement to end the conflict that Washington and Tel Aviv launched on February 28. The war has since left thousands dead and wounded across the region.
Speaking at the London Defense Conference — a two-day annual gathering on defense and security policy — Defense Secretary John Healey defended the alliance's enduring value while acknowledging the growing pressure on European nations to step up.
Asked directly about Trump's sustained criticism of NATO allies and his repeated questioning of the alliance's relevance, Healey argued that NATO's "real strength" lies in the collective readiness of its member states to act when called upon.
"I'd reflect back to the Americans, what the Americans are saying to us," Healey said, referencing Washington's demands that Europe assume greater responsibility on security matters and take the lead on Ukraine.
"We are doing that," he said, and added: "Europe has to recognize that we've got to do more of the heavy lifting for our own security."
Trump's NATO Broadside Reverberates Across the Atlantic
Healey's remarks land at a moment of acute tension within the alliance. Trump unleashed fresh criticism on NATO members Thursday following a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, excoriating allies for refusing to participate in efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz and for limiting US access to certain military bases during the American-Israeli war on Iran.
"NATO wasn't there when we needed them, and they won't be there if we need them again," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Thursday.
European governments have pushed back firmly, arguing that Trump launched the war on Iran without consulting allies — and that, crucially, the United States had not been attacked, meaning NATO's mutual defense clause, Article 5, was never triggered.
Ceasefire Backdrop
The tensions unfold against a fragile diplomatic backdrop. The United States and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, brokered by Pakistan, as a preliminary step toward a potential broader agreement to end the conflict that Washington and Tel Aviv launched on February 28. The war has since left thousands dead and wounded across the region.
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