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Trump Says Empty Oil Tankers Head to US to Load Up on Crude
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that a significant number of empty oil tankers are currently heading toward the United States to load crude oil, according to comments posted on his Truth Social platform.
As stated by reports, Trump wrote: “Massive numbers of completely empty oil tankers, some of the largest anywhere in the World, are heading, right now, to the United States to load up with the best and “sweetest” oil (and gas!) anywhere in the World,”
He further added: “We have more oil than the next two largest oil economies combined - and higher quality. We are waiting for you. Quick turnaround!”
The remarks come amid continued global energy market disruption linked to instability in the Middle East, where the Iran conflict has affected shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global crude oil and LNG transportation.
Pakistan is currently hosting negotiations aimed at ending the wider conflict that began on Feb. 28 following a US-Israeli offensive on Iran. Earlier in the week, Pakistan facilitated a temporary two-week ceasefire between the two sides.
According to Iranian health authorities, nearly 3,000 Iranians were killed during the war. Reports also indicate that at least 13 U.S. service members were killed and dozens more injured.
As stated by reports, Trump wrote: “Massive numbers of completely empty oil tankers, some of the largest anywhere in the World, are heading, right now, to the United States to load up with the best and “sweetest” oil (and gas!) anywhere in the World,”
He further added: “We have more oil than the next two largest oil economies combined - and higher quality. We are waiting for you. Quick turnaround!”
The remarks come amid continued global energy market disruption linked to instability in the Middle East, where the Iran conflict has affected shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global crude oil and LNG transportation.
Pakistan is currently hosting negotiations aimed at ending the wider conflict that began on Feb. 28 following a US-Israeli offensive on Iran. Earlier in the week, Pakistan facilitated a temporary two-week ceasefire between the two sides.
According to Iranian health authorities, nearly 3,000 Iranians were killed during the war. Reports also indicate that at least 13 U.S. service members were killed and dozens more injured.
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