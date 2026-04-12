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US–Iran Ceasefire Talks Begin in Islamabad Under Pakistani Mediation
(MENAFN) Initial discussions between the United States and Iran have officially begun in Islamabad, where both sides are working toward establishing a permanent ceasefire following a temporary two-week truce, according to reports and official sources.
As stated by reports, the two delegations are currently engaged in separate meetings with Pakistani officials at a hotel in the capital. These discussions are being described as preliminary coordination efforts intended to prepare the ground for potential direct engagement between the two sides.
At this stage, it remains unclear when face-to-face talks between the U.S. and Iranian delegations will take place, with sources indicating that diplomatic exchanges are still ongoing through Pakistani intermediaries.
The high-level negotiations—referred to as the “Islamabad Talks”—began shortly after both delegations held separate meetings with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier in the day.
The American delegation is led by U.S. Vice President JD Vance and includes special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
On the Iranian side, the delegation is headed by Parliament Speaker Bagher Qalibaf, and includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as well as National Security Council deputy Ali Bagheri Kani, among other senior officials.
Pakistan is acting as the host and facilitator, with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar representing Islamabad’s diplomatic role. Military and security coordination is also being supported by Army Chief Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, according to sources familiar with the arrangements.
The talks are being closely watched as part of broader efforts to stabilize the situation following months of escalating conflict, with Pakistan continuing to play a central mediating role.
As stated by reports, the two delegations are currently engaged in separate meetings with Pakistani officials at a hotel in the capital. These discussions are being described as preliminary coordination efforts intended to prepare the ground for potential direct engagement between the two sides.
At this stage, it remains unclear when face-to-face talks between the U.S. and Iranian delegations will take place, with sources indicating that diplomatic exchanges are still ongoing through Pakistani intermediaries.
The high-level negotiations—referred to as the “Islamabad Talks”—began shortly after both delegations held separate meetings with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier in the day.
The American delegation is led by U.S. Vice President JD Vance and includes special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
On the Iranian side, the delegation is headed by Parliament Speaker Bagher Qalibaf, and includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as well as National Security Council deputy Ali Bagheri Kani, among other senior officials.
Pakistan is acting as the host and facilitator, with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar representing Islamabad’s diplomatic role. Military and security coordination is also being supported by Army Chief Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, according to sources familiar with the arrangements.
The talks are being closely watched as part of broader efforts to stabilize the situation following months of escalating conflict, with Pakistan continuing to play a central mediating role.
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