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Israeli Operations Continue in Lebanon Despite Upcoming Ceasefire Meeting
(MENAFN) Israeli military activity in Lebanon is continuing despite an agreement to hold talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire and opening direct negotiations. According to reports, both sides are set to meet on April 14 to address the ongoing tensions.
As stated by reports, Israeli warplanes flew at low altitudes over several areas, including Beirut, its surrounding suburbs, and the southern city of Sidon, breaking the sound barrier during these operations. A “large explosion” was also reported in the Markaba-Bani Hayyan area.
At the same time, Hezbollah reportedly launched rockets toward the Ya’ara barracks and struck groups of Israeli soldiers along with military vehicles in the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona.
According to reports, Israel has intensified its military actions in southern Lebanon following a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite an earlier ceasefire that had been in place since November 2024.
In a parallel development, Lebanon’s presidency confirmed that a meeting between the two sides will take place on April 14 in Washington at the U.S. State Department. The goal of this meeting is to establish a ceasefire and begin direct discussions.
These developments come as part of broader diplomatic efforts in the region, including rare direct talks between Iran and the United States in Islamabad. According to reports, those negotiations are intended to bring an end to the conflict that began on Feb. 28, with a temporary ceasefire already in place following mediation efforts.
As stated by reports, Israeli warplanes flew at low altitudes over several areas, including Beirut, its surrounding suburbs, and the southern city of Sidon, breaking the sound barrier during these operations. A “large explosion” was also reported in the Markaba-Bani Hayyan area.
At the same time, Hezbollah reportedly launched rockets toward the Ya’ara barracks and struck groups of Israeli soldiers along with military vehicles in the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona.
According to reports, Israel has intensified its military actions in southern Lebanon following a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite an earlier ceasefire that had been in place since November 2024.
In a parallel development, Lebanon’s presidency confirmed that a meeting between the two sides will take place on April 14 in Washington at the U.S. State Department. The goal of this meeting is to establish a ceasefire and begin direct discussions.
These developments come as part of broader diplomatic efforts in the region, including rare direct talks between Iran and the United States in Islamabad. According to reports, those negotiations are intended to bring an end to the conflict that began on Feb. 28, with a temporary ceasefire already in place following mediation efforts.
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