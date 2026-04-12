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Iran Keeps Thousands of Ballistic Missiles in Storage
(MENAFN) Iran is believed to still maintain a substantial arsenal of ballistic missiles, with the ability to deploy them by retrieving launch systems stored in underground facilities, according to reports citing informed sources.
Statements from U.S. leadership, however, present a more diminished picture of Iran’s military strength. President Donald Trump said that Iran’s armed forces “is defeated, Their military is gone. We've degraded just about everything. They have very few missiles. They have very little manufacturing capability. We've hit them hard."
Similarly, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has described Iran’s missile capabilities as “functionally destroyed,” suggesting that much of its equipment, including launchers and missiles, has been rendered ineffective or depleted.
Despite these assertions, the report indicates that Iran retains the potential to restore parts of its missile infrastructure. While a significant portion of its launch systems has been destroyed, damaged, or concealed, many may still be recoverable or repairable.
The country’s missile inventory is said to have been reduced by roughly half, yet it continues to possess thousands of short- and medium-range ballistic missiles that could be reactivated from storage or hidden locations.
In addition, Iran’s supply of one-way attack drones has reportedly dropped to well below its original levels due to sustained use and strikes on production sites. Even so, officials suggest that similar drone technology could be sourced from Russia if needed.
These developments come as a temporary two-week ceasefire—initiated earlier this week following mediation efforts—remains in effect. Pakistan is also hosting ongoing discussions aimed at achieving a more permanent resolution to the conflict, which began on Feb. 28.
Statements from U.S. leadership, however, present a more diminished picture of Iran’s military strength. President Donald Trump said that Iran’s armed forces “is defeated, Their military is gone. We've degraded just about everything. They have very few missiles. They have very little manufacturing capability. We've hit them hard."
Similarly, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has described Iran’s missile capabilities as “functionally destroyed,” suggesting that much of its equipment, including launchers and missiles, has been rendered ineffective or depleted.
Despite these assertions, the report indicates that Iran retains the potential to restore parts of its missile infrastructure. While a significant portion of its launch systems has been destroyed, damaged, or concealed, many may still be recoverable or repairable.
The country’s missile inventory is said to have been reduced by roughly half, yet it continues to possess thousands of short- and medium-range ballistic missiles that could be reactivated from storage or hidden locations.
In addition, Iran’s supply of one-way attack drones has reportedly dropped to well below its original levels due to sustained use and strikes on production sites. Even so, officials suggest that similar drone technology could be sourced from Russia if needed.
These developments come as a temporary two-week ceasefire—initiated earlier this week following mediation efforts—remains in effect. Pakistan is also hosting ongoing discussions aimed at achieving a more permanent resolution to the conflict, which began on Feb. 28.
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