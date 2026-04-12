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Dave’s Hot Chicken Launches First Jeddah Location at U Walk
(MENAFN- teamlewis) Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – 10 April 2026: Dave’s Hot Chicken, the acclaimed LA street food sensation, has made its highly anticipated debut in Jeddah with the launch of its first-ever store in the city at U Walk. This milestone represents a new chapter in the brand’s global expansion, bringing its crave-worthy menu and vibrant dining experience to one of Jeddah’s premier lifestyle destinations.
The opening marks the fifth location in Saudi Arabia, reflecting the brand’s commitment to expanding its footprint across the Kingdom and supporting Saudi Vision 2030’s ambition to diversify and elevate the local dining scene.
Jeddah’s residents and visitors can now explore Dave’s signature Nashville-style hot chicken, celebrated for its bold flavours and customizable spice levels from mild to the daring Reaper™. The menu features juicy sliders, crispy tenders, and saucy bites, complemented by sides such as Mac & Cheese, Kale Slaw, loaded fries, creamy slushers, and indulgent loaded shakes.
Najib Yaacoub, Chief Operating Officer at Lavoya Restaurants Group, said: “This new entry into Jeddah allows us to connect with a new audience in one of the Kingdom’s most dynamic and culturally influential cities. Dave’s Hot Chicken has earned a strong following globally for its bold flavours and distinctive fast-casual dining experience, and our focus has been on introducing the brand in a way that is relevant to local audiences while staying true to its roots. This opening is a natural next step in our regional growth strategy, reflecting our commitment to bringing one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains into cities where lifestyle, food, and social experiences continue to evolve.”
The new store is set to become a go-to spot for those seeking quality, excitement, and a taste of Nashville’s hottest export. It provides a welcoming environment for families and friends, encouraging social connection, shared experiences, and a sense of community around great food. The restaurant features both indoor and outdoor seating and is available for dine-in as well as delivery.
The opening marks the fifth location in Saudi Arabia, reflecting the brand’s commitment to expanding its footprint across the Kingdom and supporting Saudi Vision 2030’s ambition to diversify and elevate the local dining scene.
Jeddah’s residents and visitors can now explore Dave’s signature Nashville-style hot chicken, celebrated for its bold flavours and customizable spice levels from mild to the daring Reaper™. The menu features juicy sliders, crispy tenders, and saucy bites, complemented by sides such as Mac & Cheese, Kale Slaw, loaded fries, creamy slushers, and indulgent loaded shakes.
Najib Yaacoub, Chief Operating Officer at Lavoya Restaurants Group, said: “This new entry into Jeddah allows us to connect with a new audience in one of the Kingdom’s most dynamic and culturally influential cities. Dave’s Hot Chicken has earned a strong following globally for its bold flavours and distinctive fast-casual dining experience, and our focus has been on introducing the brand in a way that is relevant to local audiences while staying true to its roots. This opening is a natural next step in our regional growth strategy, reflecting our commitment to bringing one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains into cities where lifestyle, food, and social experiences continue to evolve.”
The new store is set to become a go-to spot for those seeking quality, excitement, and a taste of Nashville’s hottest export. It provides a welcoming environment for families and friends, encouraging social connection, shared experiences, and a sense of community around great food. The restaurant features both indoor and outdoor seating and is available for dine-in as well as delivery.
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