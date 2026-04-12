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Russia-Ukraine Easter Ceasefire Takes Effect
(MENAFN) Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed Saturday that a 32-hour ceasefire with Ukraine formally took effect at 4 p.m. Moscow time — 1300 GMT — marking a rare, if fragile, pause in one of the world's most destructive active conflicts.
The truce was first declared Thursday by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who directed military commanders to prepare for its implementation on the ground. Putin issued a pointed warning alongside the announcement, cautioning that any Ukrainian provocation would be met with a firm Russian response.
Hours before the ceasefire was set to begin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signaled Kyiv's readiness to honor the pause — but on strictly reciprocal terms.
"Ukraine will observe the silence regime and will act strictly in a mirror manner. The absence of Russian strikes in the air, on land, and at sea will mean the absence of our responses," he said on Telegram.
Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukrainian forces remained fully prepared for any scenario that might unfold along the front lines, while also framing the ceasefire within a broader peace push.
"Ukraine has repeatedly proposed various ceasefire formats to Russia, and we believe that Easter should be a time of silence and security. A ceasefire for Easter could also be the beginning of real movement toward peace – our side has made a corresponding proposal," he said.
The Ukrainian leader confirmed he had personally briefed the country's military leadership on the conduct expected of Ukrainian units throughout the ceasefire period, and revealed that communications had been sent to Moscow regarding the possibility of extending the truce beyond the Easter holiday.
"Information about the mirror nature of our actions and the possible extension of the ceasefire beyond Easter has also been communicated to the Russian side," he said.
The truce was first declared Thursday by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who directed military commanders to prepare for its implementation on the ground. Putin issued a pointed warning alongside the announcement, cautioning that any Ukrainian provocation would be met with a firm Russian response.
Hours before the ceasefire was set to begin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signaled Kyiv's readiness to honor the pause — but on strictly reciprocal terms.
"Ukraine will observe the silence regime and will act strictly in a mirror manner. The absence of Russian strikes in the air, on land, and at sea will mean the absence of our responses," he said on Telegram.
Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukrainian forces remained fully prepared for any scenario that might unfold along the front lines, while also framing the ceasefire within a broader peace push.
"Ukraine has repeatedly proposed various ceasefire formats to Russia, and we believe that Easter should be a time of silence and security. A ceasefire for Easter could also be the beginning of real movement toward peace – our side has made a corresponding proposal," he said.
The Ukrainian leader confirmed he had personally briefed the country's military leadership on the conduct expected of Ukrainian units throughout the ceasefire period, and revealed that communications had been sent to Moscow regarding the possibility of extending the truce beyond the Easter holiday.
"Information about the mirror nature of our actions and the possible extension of the ceasefire beyond Easter has also been communicated to the Russian side," he said.
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