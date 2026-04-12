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Spain’s PM Arrives in China for Talks
(MENAFN) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez touched down in China Saturday, kicking off a four-day official state visit set to conclude on April 15, according to local media reports.
The trip marks Sanchez's fourth visit to China in as many years, Spanish media outlet El Mundo reported — a frequency that underscores the deepening priority Madrid places on its relationship with Beijing.
During the visit, Sanchez is scheduled to hold high-level meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.
The agenda centers on strengthening economic partnerships, building greater strategic mutual trust, and expanding bilateral cooperation across key growth sectors, including technology, trade, and green energy — areas increasingly central to both nations' long-term economic ambitions.
The diplomatic push is underpinned by substantial trade momentum. Bilateral commerce between Spain and China reached a significant $50.1 billion in 2024, reflecting the considerable weight the economic relationship already carries for both sides.
The timing of the visit is far from coincidental. With global trade routes under mounting pressure, both European and Asian economies are racing to stabilize supply chains and forge diversified partnerships. Madrid and Beijing appear aligned in their appetite for sustained and predictable diplomatic and economic engagement — a signal of mutual interest at a moment of considerable international economic uncertainty.
The trip marks Sanchez's fourth visit to China in as many years, Spanish media outlet El Mundo reported — a frequency that underscores the deepening priority Madrid places on its relationship with Beijing.
During the visit, Sanchez is scheduled to hold high-level meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.
The agenda centers on strengthening economic partnerships, building greater strategic mutual trust, and expanding bilateral cooperation across key growth sectors, including technology, trade, and green energy — areas increasingly central to both nations' long-term economic ambitions.
The diplomatic push is underpinned by substantial trade momentum. Bilateral commerce between Spain and China reached a significant $50.1 billion in 2024, reflecting the considerable weight the economic relationship already carries for both sides.
The timing of the visit is far from coincidental. With global trade routes under mounting pressure, both European and Asian economies are racing to stabilize supply chains and forge diversified partnerships. Madrid and Beijing appear aligned in their appetite for sustained and predictable diplomatic and economic engagement — a signal of mutual interest at a moment of considerable international economic uncertainty.
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