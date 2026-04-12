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Grenade Explosion Injures Civilians in Syria’s Aleppo
(MENAFN) Multiple Syrian civilians sustained injuries Saturday when a hand grenade detonated inside a busy market in Aleppo province, northern Syria, raising fresh security concerns in the war-scarred region.
Syrian media reported the incident, stating that "a number of civilians were injured after a person threw a hand grenade into a vegetable market in Al-Sukkari neighborhood of Aleppo city."
The identity of the attacker and the motive driving the assault remain unknown, with no official confirmation yet on whether the perpetrator was apprehended.
The attack comes amid a broader security crackdown across the country. Syrian authorities have carried out a series of arrests in multiple provinces, targeting individuals suspected of carrying illegal weapons, inciting unrest, or maintaining ties to the ousted Assad regime.
Syria's new administration is pressing forward with wide-ranging stabilization efforts, working urgently to reimpose order nationwide as part of a comprehensive strategy to heal the deep wounds of a prolonged and devastating civil war — and to lay the groundwork for national reconstruction and long-term development.
Syrian media reported the incident, stating that "a number of civilians were injured after a person threw a hand grenade into a vegetable market in Al-Sukkari neighborhood of Aleppo city."
The identity of the attacker and the motive driving the assault remain unknown, with no official confirmation yet on whether the perpetrator was apprehended.
The attack comes amid a broader security crackdown across the country. Syrian authorities have carried out a series of arrests in multiple provinces, targeting individuals suspected of carrying illegal weapons, inciting unrest, or maintaining ties to the ousted Assad regime.
Syria's new administration is pressing forward with wide-ranging stabilization efforts, working urgently to reimpose order nationwide as part of a comprehensive strategy to heal the deep wounds of a prolonged and devastating civil war — and to lay the groundwork for national reconstruction and long-term development.
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