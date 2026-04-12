Qatar Strengthens Public Awareness Of Digital Identity Protection Amid Rising Cyber Threats

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As cyber risks grow in scale, Qatar is intensifying efforts to raise public awareness around digital identity protection, placing greater emphasis on equipping individuals with the knowledge and practical tools needed to safeguard personal information and navigate an increasingly complex online environment.

In this regard, the National Cybersecurity Agency organised a remote awareness session on digital identity security, stressing the growing need for individuals to take proactive steps to protect their personal information in an interconnected world.

The initiative focused on equipping the general public with practical knowledge and tools to better manage and secure their digital identities.

With more daily activities, from banking to social interaction, shifting online, and digital identities have become valuable targets for cybercriminals.

The session emphasised that protecting this identity is no longer optional but essential for maintaining personal security and privacy.

A key objective was to improve awareness around digital identity management.

Participants were introduced to the concept of a digital identity as a collection of personal data points, including login credentials, social media profiles, and financial information.

The session encouraged individuals to adopt stronger authentication practices, such as using complex passwords and enabling multi-factor authentication, to add additional layers of security.

Another major focus was the prevention of identity theft, which continues to be one of the most common and damaging cyber risks.

The discussion outlined how attackers exploit weak security habits, phishing schemes, and unsecured networks to gain access to sensitive information.

Practical guidance was provided on recognising suspicious activity, avoiding unsafe links, and regularly monitoring accounts for unusual behavior.

By reinforcing these habits, individuals can significantly reduce the likelihood of falling victim to such attacks.

The session also introduced participants to the emerging risks posed by deepfake technology. As artificial intelligence tools become more advanced, the ability to manipulate audio, video, and images has created new challenges for digital trust.

The workshop explained how deepfakes can be used to impersonate individuals, spread misinformation, or facilitate fraud. Attendees were advised to approach digital content critically, verify sources, and remain cautious when encountering unexpected or unusual communications, even if they appear authentic.

Importantly, the session aimed to bridge the gap between technical cybersecurity concepts and everyday user behaviours.

Rather than focusing solely on complex systems, it highlighted simple, actionable steps that anyone can implement.

These included regularly updating software, using secure networks, limiting the sharing of personal information online, and being mindful of digital footprints. Regional expert Osama Badandy underscored the significance of such awareness efforts, noting that it aims“to educate individuals on how to protect their digital identities amid modern threats”. He highlighted that understanding how to safeguard personal information is key to reducing risks associated with identity theft and other cybercrimes.

