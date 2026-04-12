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U.S. Military Aircraft Damaged After Man Attacks It with Axe
(MENAFN) A man armed with an axe scaled a parked US military aircraft at Shannon Airport on Saturday, striking the fuselage and wing in the third such assault on American military hardware at the Irish facility since last May.
The targeted aircraft — a C-130 Hercules military transport plane that had originated in the US state of Kansas, made a stopover in Canada, and touched down at Shannon on Friday — sustained what airport officials characterized as significant damage.
The attacker reportedly breached the airport's perimeter fence, made his way to the aircraft's parking area, climbed aboard, and proceeded to strike the plane repeatedly with the axe before authorities could intervene. The assault forced a roughly 30-minute suspension of airport operations before armed officers moved in and brought the situation under control.
Irish police — the Garda — confirmed that a man in his 40s had been taken into custody in connection with the incident, with a formal investigation now underway.
Saturday's attack marks an alarming escalation in a pattern of hostility toward US military aircraft transiting through Shannon — a stopover point that has long drawn scrutiny and protest from Irish peace activists who oppose their country's facilitation of American military movements. The airport has now recorded three separate incidents targeting US military planes since May of last year, raising urgent questions about security protocols and perimeter integrity at one of Ireland's busiest international gateways.
The targeted aircraft — a C-130 Hercules military transport plane that had originated in the US state of Kansas, made a stopover in Canada, and touched down at Shannon on Friday — sustained what airport officials characterized as significant damage.
The attacker reportedly breached the airport's perimeter fence, made his way to the aircraft's parking area, climbed aboard, and proceeded to strike the plane repeatedly with the axe before authorities could intervene. The assault forced a roughly 30-minute suspension of airport operations before armed officers moved in and brought the situation under control.
Irish police — the Garda — confirmed that a man in his 40s had been taken into custody in connection with the incident, with a formal investigation now underway.
Saturday's attack marks an alarming escalation in a pattern of hostility toward US military aircraft transiting through Shannon — a stopover point that has long drawn scrutiny and protest from Irish peace activists who oppose their country's facilitation of American military movements. The airport has now recorded three separate incidents targeting US military planes since May of last year, raising urgent questions about security protocols and perimeter integrity at one of Ireland's busiest international gateways.
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