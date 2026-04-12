LPG Cylinder Price On April 12: Check Domestic And Commercial Gas Rates In Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata Today

MENAFN - Live Mint) The government increased the prices of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders following the onset of the war in West Asia in February. The hikes were driven by supply shortages caused by disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for the global energy shipments.

India imports around 60% of its Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and half of its natural gas needs, with countries in West Asia supplying a major share of these fuels. Hence, the disruptions made the pressure real and immediate.

Despite the supply crunch in recent weeks, the government has maintained that LPG supply in India remains stable and adequate. It also constantly advised customers to avoid panic booking and hoarding of LPG cylinders.

Domestic LPG rates rise, commercial cylinders hit harder

Domestic LPG prices have been revised once, whereas commercial cooking gas rates were revised twice in the last two months, hitting restaurants, eateries, and other businesses harder.

Notably, the price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cannister was raised by ₹60 in March. but no revisions in rates have been made after that, keeping domestic LPG prices steady throughout the country.

Meanwhile, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was first increased by ₹144 in March, followed by another hike of nearly ₹200 on 1 April.

Check city-wise LPG rates on April 12

The recent changes in commercial LPG prices is part of the monthly price update carried out by state-owned oil marketing companies, which include the Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum. These companies are tasked with periodically adjusting the rates of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF ) and LPG cylinders based on price movements in global energy markets.

International oil prices have shot up by as much as 50% since the conflict began due to blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, causing a crunch of energy supplies, especially for import-dependent countries like India.

First Indian LPG ship crosses the Strait after US-Iran ceasefire

Jag Vikram, an Indian-flagged LPG carrier has crossed the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first time a ship from the country has navigated the disrupted route since the implementation of a temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council said earlier that it had accepted a two-week ceasefire and that it would negotiate with the United States in Islamabad beginning Friday.

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Monitoring of maritime traffic indicated that the tanker crossed the vital waterway between Friday night and Saturday morning, PTI reported. By Saturday afternoon, the vessel had reached the Gulf of Oman as it continued its journey eastward, the report added.

The LPG carrier, which is managed by the Mumbai-based Great Eastern Shipping Company, is currently transporting a cargo of 20,400 tonnes of LPG., the vessel is scheduled to reach Mumbai on April 15, 2026, according to the media report.