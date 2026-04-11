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UAE Condemns 'Terrorist Plots' Targeting Kuwait's Security

UAE Condemns 'Terrorist Plots' Targeting Kuwait's Security


2026-04-11 11:13:46
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The statement comes after Kuwait said it had foiled a plot targeting national security and funding terrorist groups, with 24 Kuwaiti nationals arrested
    By: Elizabeth Gonzales

    The UAE has strongly condemned the "terrorist plots" aimed at destabilising Kuwait, expressing full support for the country's security measures.

    In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) praised Kuwaiti authorities for their vigilance in foiling the plans and uncovering those involved.

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    The Ministry also reiterated the UAE's firm rejection of terrorism and extremism in all forms, stressing the need for stronger regional and international cooperation to counter such threats.

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    The statement comes after Kuwaiti authorities on Saturday, April 11, announced they had foiled a plot targeting national security and involving the financing of terrorist groups. A total of 24 Kuwaiti nationals were arrested as part of the operation.

    According to the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior, those arrested - including one individual who had his nationality revoked - were found in possession of funds linked to illicit activities.

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Khaleej Times

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