Ukraine And Russia Conduct Another Prisoner Exchange

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Russia and Ukraine carried out a significant prisoner exchange, with 175 soldiers from each side being swapped in what is being described as a "175 for 175" formula, as they prepare to start ‌a ceasefire to mark Orthodox Easter, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 175 Russian servicemen were returned from Ukraine, while in return, 175 Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel were released.

The Russian Ministry further emphasized that the returning soldiers are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving necessary psychological and medical care. They will eventually be transferred to medical facilities in Russia, managed by the Ministry of Defense, for treatment and rehabilitation.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also confirmed a prisoner exchange carried out under a 175-for-175 formula, marking the return of Ukrainian servicemen and civilians from Russian captivity.

"Our people are coming home. 175 military personnel - soldiers, national guardsmen, border guards, including privates, sergeants, and officers. Additionally, seven civilians have returned," stated Zelensky in a Telegram post.

The latest exchange follows a previous one on March 6, 2026, where Russia and Ukraine exchanged 300 prisoners from each side under a similar formula.