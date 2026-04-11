SMI Companies Emit 663 Million Tonnes Of CO2

Operational emissions – for example from heating, vehicle fleets and electricity production – fell by around 3% compared to the previous year to 75 million tonnes. By contrast, emissions along the entire value chain, i.e. from suppliers and customers, rose by just under 6% to 588 million tonnes.

Overall, the largest emitters in the SMI are the technology group ABB, the cement group Holcim, the building materials group Amrize and the food group Nestlé. Together, they are responsible for the majority of greenhouse gas emissions.

+ Swiss CO2 emissions: Small country, big footprint

Logitech, Partners Group, Swiss Life and Richemont were not included in the analysis due to a lack of up-to-date data. However, these companies are not among the major emitters in the SMI.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

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