Piyush Goyal Holds Talks With Gulf Leaders To Boost Trade, Ease Supply Disruptions

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a series of virtual meetings with key Gulf leaders, including his Kuwait Commerce and Industry Minister Osama Khaled Boodai, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi, and Bahrain's Minister of Industry and Commerce Abdulla Bin Adel Fakhro.

The discussions centred on enhancing trade, strengthening economic partnerships, and addressing supply chain challenges amid ongoing regional disruptions.

India–Kuwait

During talks with Kuwait, Goyal emphasised leveraging trade opportunities to deepen the strategic partnership. He highlighted that strong bilateral relations are essential for boosting economic cooperation and shared prosperity.

Both sides agreed on the need to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy and restore disrupted energy supplies and trade flows at the earliest.

India reiterated its willingness to support Kuwait in addressing supply chain concerns, particularly in ensuring food security.

India–UAE

In his interaction with the UAE, both sides acknowledged the strain on regional supply chains and stressed coordinated efforts to maintain smooth trade flows.

Goyal appreciated the UAE's proactive logistics measures, including the development of alternate routes and multimodal transport systems. He also highlighted India's steps to support exporters and ensure uninterrupted supply of essential goods.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthen the India–UAE economic partnership through continued cooperation.

Engagement with GCC Leadership

In discussions with the GCC Secretary General, Goyal underscored the importance of strong people-to-people ties between India and Gulf nations, which form the foundation of robust economic relations.

He reiterated India's support in addressing supply chain challenges, especially for essential commodities. Both sides stressed the need for coordinated efforts to ensure seamless trade flows.

India–Bahrain

Talks with Bahrain focused on further strengthening economic engagement through sustained cooperation and dialogue. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral trade and investment ties.

(KNN Bureau)