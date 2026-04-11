Cortec Receives FDA Breakthrough Designation For Brain-Computer Interface In Stroke Rehab

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) CorTec has received“Breakthrough Device Designation” from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Brain Interchange system, a fully implantable brain-computer interface (BCI) designed to support motor recovery in stroke patients.

The designation applies to the use of direct cortical electrical stimulation to treat chronic stroke-related impairments, marking what the company describes as the first BCI globally to receive this recognition specifically for stroke motor rehabilitation.

The FDA's Breakthrough Device program is intended for technologies that may provide more effective treatment for life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating conditions, offering developers prioritized review and closer interaction with regulators.

CorTec's Brain Interchange system combines neural signal recording with adaptive stimulation in a closed-loop architecture. Unlike BCIs focused solely on enabling communication through external devices, the system is designed to both interpret brain signals and deliver therapeutic stimulation aimed at restoring motor function.

The platform is currently being evaluated in an FDA-approved investigational device exemption (IDE) study at the University of Washington in Seattle. According to the company, this represents the first clinical investigation of a fully implantable, wireless BCI system for stroke rehabilitation in humans.

Stroke remains a leading cause of long-term disability worldwide, with millions of cases reported each year and a significant proportion of patients experiencing lasting motor impairments. For many individuals with chronic stroke whose recovery has plateaued, treatment options are limited.

“Only a few BCI companies worldwide – including Neuralink, Synchron, or Blackrock Neurotech – have received Breakthrough Device Designation to date. Achieving this designation is a defining milestone for CorTec and underscores the potential of our Brain Interchange system to address the significant unmet need in stroke rehabilitation,” said Frank Desiere, CEO of CorTec.

“Together with promising initial results from our first-in-human study in Seattle as well as additional long-term data published in Nature Scientific Data demonstrating signal stability over 500 days, this designation provides strong momentum as we advance toward larger clinical trials.

“We believe CorTec occupies a unique position in the global BCI landscape, combining a fully implantable, bidirectional closed-loop platform with a therapeutic approach focused on restoring motor function after stroke.”

The company says its approach differs from other BCI systems currently under development, which are primarily aimed at enabling communication by allowing users to control digital devices through neural signals.

“The Breakthrough Device Designation enables more frequent and structured engagement with the FDA as we advance our development program,” said Mara Assis.

“Our regulatory strategy has followed a stepwise approach, from prior device clearance to IDE approval and successful human implantations. This designation will help accelerate planning of clinical trials and support the next regulatory milestones.”

CorTec is also exploring additional applications for its Brain Interchange platform, including epilepsy, paralysis, and depression, as it continues to expand its clinical research program.