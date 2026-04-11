What Germany's Art Market Reveals About The Limits Of Localism

MENAFN - USA Art News) Germany's Art Market Turns to Local Buyers as Sales Keep Slipping

A spring fair in Mallorca and a record-size edition in Düsseldorf are revealing the same pressure point in Germany's art market: dealers are betting more heavily on regional collectors just as the market remains under strain. Art Cologne revived its Palma Mallorca satellite edition on Thursday, while Art Düsseldorf opens next week with 119 galleries, its largest lineup to date.

The shift comes against a difficult backdrop. The latest Art Basel and UBS Art Market Report shows that German dealer sales contracted by 4 percent between 2024 and 2025, even as average dealer sales across E.U. markets rose by 2 percent. The report also found that 38 percent of surveyed German dealers saw profits decline year over year, and only 28 percent expect sales to improve this year.

For many in the trade, the problem is not simply demand. Germany's post-pandemic economic recovery has lagged behind other E.U. countries, and the art market has reflected that weakness. One long-running complaint was partially addressed last year, when tax on art sales was lowered back to 7 percent from 19 percent after a decade-long campaign. Thomas W. Rieger, director of Konrad Fischer Galerie in Berlin and Düsseldorf, said the change is visible in the market. Daniel Wichelhaus, owner of Berlin's Société, was more cautious, saying the adjustment is useful but not transformative.

Another cost remains in place: German companies that hire self-employed creatives must contribute 5.2 percent of annual freelance creative fees to the Künstlersozialkasse, the social insurance fund for artists. Dealers describe that levy as a persistent drag on business.

The broader strategy now is localism, though not in isolation. Domestic buyers accounted for 80 percent of German dealer sales in 2025, one of the highest shares in the survey. But that concentration also leaves galleries exposed when the regional market softens. Konrad Fischer has responded by opening a project space in Los Angeles and an office in New York, a reminder that even dealers focused on Germany still see international reach as essential.

Mallorca, in that sense, is less a retreat than a test case. At Art Cologne Palma Mallorca, 88 galleries are participating, more than half from Spain, and Judy Lybke of Galerie Eigen + Art said the fair is serving collectors in a market with an international cast. The works on view range from $1,600 to $290,000. The message is clear: local business may be the immediate answer, but for German galleries, it is not yet a complete one.