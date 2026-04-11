Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Rises To 72,328

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Medical sources in the Gaza Strip announced Saturday that the death toll from the Israeli occupation's aggression against the Strip, since Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 72,328, in addition ti 172,184 wounded.

The Palestinian WAFA news agency reported the sources as saying that hospitals in Gaza received the bodies of 11 slain Palestinians, along with 25 injuries, in the past 24 hours.

The number of fatalities since the ceasefire on October 11 has surged to 749, with more than 2,082 injuries reported. The bodies of 759 Palestinians have been retrieved over the same period.

A number of victims remain under the rubble, as ambulance and rescue crews have been unable to reach them so far, it added.