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Russians Attack Minibus And Car With Drones In Kherson, Casualties Reported

Russians Attack Minibus And Car With Drones In Kherson, Casualties Reported


2026-04-11 09:04:05
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Yaroslav Shanko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Today, Russian terrorists once again struck public transport with a drone. At around 11:00 in the Korabelnyi district, a route minibus came under attack by an enemy drone. A 42-year-old driver was injured,” the post reads.

Police officers transported him to hospital. His preliminary diagnosis includes blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to the chest. As of now, none of the passengers have sought medical assistance.

Read also: Drone attack damages dozens of buildings in Odesa, two killed and two injured

Authorities also reported that police delivered two more injured men to hospital after explosives were dropped from a drone onto a car in the same district. The victims, aged 69 and 57, suffered concussions, blast injuries, and shrapnel wounds.

Preliminarily, there is no threat to their lives. They are currently undergoing further examinations and receiving necessary medical care.

Earlier, Russian forces also attacked a bus in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

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UkrinForm

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