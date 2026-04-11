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Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Talks Set for Next Week in U.S.
(MENAFN) The United States will bring Israeli and Lebanese officials together for direct ceasefire negotiations next week, the State Department confirmed to media— even as Israeli airstrikes continue to pound Lebanon, killing hundreds in defiance of a recently announced regional truce.
"We can confirm that the Department will host a meeting next week to discuss ongoing ceasefire negotiations with Israel and Lebanon," a State Department official said.
According to media reports, the American side will be led by Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, while Israel sends its Washington envoy Ambassador Yechiel Leiter and Lebanon is represented by Ambassador Nada Hamadeh-Moawad.
The announcement follows remarks by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, who said the prospect of a ceasefire with Israel, followed by direct negotiations, is beginning to gain positive momentum at the international level.
Strikes Continue Despite Ceasefire Declarations
The diplomatic push comes against a grim backdrop. Since Wednesday, the Israeli military has sharply intensified its air campaign across Lebanon, killing at least 303 people and wounding 1,150 others — even as a two-week U.S.-Iran ceasefire was announced.
The scope of that truce remains deeply contested. While Pakistani mediators and Tehran have insisted the ceasefire extends to Lebanon, both Washington and Tel Aviv have rejected that interpretation.
The toll from Israel's expanded offensive — launched since March 2 — has now reached 1,888 dead and 6,092 wounded, according to figures from the Lebanese Health Ministry.
"We can confirm that the Department will host a meeting next week to discuss ongoing ceasefire negotiations with Israel and Lebanon," a State Department official said.
According to media reports, the American side will be led by Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, while Israel sends its Washington envoy Ambassador Yechiel Leiter and Lebanon is represented by Ambassador Nada Hamadeh-Moawad.
The announcement follows remarks by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, who said the prospect of a ceasefire with Israel, followed by direct negotiations, is beginning to gain positive momentum at the international level.
Strikes Continue Despite Ceasefire Declarations
The diplomatic push comes against a grim backdrop. Since Wednesday, the Israeli military has sharply intensified its air campaign across Lebanon, killing at least 303 people and wounding 1,150 others — even as a two-week U.S.-Iran ceasefire was announced.
The scope of that truce remains deeply contested. While Pakistani mediators and Tehran have insisted the ceasefire extends to Lebanon, both Washington and Tel Aviv have rejected that interpretation.
The toll from Israel's expanded offensive — launched since March 2 — has now reached 1,888 dead and 6,092 wounded, according to figures from the Lebanese Health Ministry.
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