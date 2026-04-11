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Pakistani Prime Minister Holds Meeting with U.S. Vance
(MENAFN) Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held back-to-back diplomatic meetings on Saturday — first with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, then with the Iranian delegation — as Islamabad positions itself as a key mediator in efforts to resolve escalating tensions across the Middle East, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.
Vance touched down in the Pakistani capital Saturday, with his visit centered on negotiations with the Iranian side aimed at halting the recent wave of hostilities gripping the region.
During his meeting with the U.S. Vice President, Sharif praised the willingness of both delegations to come to the table in good faith. He expressed the hope that these talks would serve as a stepping stone toward durable peace in the region.
The Pakistani premier further underscored Islamabad's continued role as a neutral facilitator, reiterating that Pakistan looks forward to continuing its facilitation of both sides in making progress towards sustainable peace in the region.
Later that same day, Sharif also received the Iranian delegation, which had arrived earlier Saturday — signaling Pakistan's intent to maintain open and balanced channels with all parties involved in the unfolding diplomatic process.
Vance touched down in the Pakistani capital Saturday, with his visit centered on negotiations with the Iranian side aimed at halting the recent wave of hostilities gripping the region.
During his meeting with the U.S. Vice President, Sharif praised the willingness of both delegations to come to the table in good faith. He expressed the hope that these talks would serve as a stepping stone toward durable peace in the region.
The Pakistani premier further underscored Islamabad's continued role as a neutral facilitator, reiterating that Pakistan looks forward to continuing its facilitation of both sides in making progress towards sustainable peace in the region.
Later that same day, Sharif also received the Iranian delegation, which had arrived earlier Saturday — signaling Pakistan's intent to maintain open and balanced channels with all parties involved in the unfolding diplomatic process.
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