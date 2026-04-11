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USD720M Worth US Reaper Drones Destroyed in Iran War
(MENAFN) The United States has lost 24 MQ-9 Reaper drones since the outbreak of the Iran conflict, including eight in the Middle East since April 1 alone, with the cumulative financial toll estimated at approximately $720 million, media reported.
The staggering cost reflects the Reaper's hefty price tag — each unit can cost $30 million or more depending on configuration. The drone, manufactured by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, is a multi-role unmanned aircraft deployed for intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision strike operations.
Data compiled by media reveals the sheer scale of the broader military campaign: US and Israeli forces have struck more than 13,000 targets across Iran since launching joint operations on Feb. 28. Iran, in turn, has carried out strikes against targets in 12 countries across the region throughout the course of the conflict.
Despite a two-week ceasefire announced on Tuesday, Israel has continued conducting strikes in Lebanon, casting doubt over the durability of the truce and raising fresh concerns about the broader regional trajectory of the conflict.
The staggering cost reflects the Reaper's hefty price tag — each unit can cost $30 million or more depending on configuration. The drone, manufactured by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, is a multi-role unmanned aircraft deployed for intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision strike operations.
Data compiled by media reveals the sheer scale of the broader military campaign: US and Israeli forces have struck more than 13,000 targets across Iran since launching joint operations on Feb. 28. Iran, in turn, has carried out strikes against targets in 12 countries across the region throughout the course of the conflict.
Despite a two-week ceasefire announced on Tuesday, Israel has continued conducting strikes in Lebanon, casting doubt over the durability of the truce and raising fresh concerns about the broader regional trajectory of the conflict.
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